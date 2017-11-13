MyDigitalSSD First To Retail Phison E8 NVMe SSD

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

In our recent technical preview article of the upcoming Phison PS5008-E8 NVMe controller, we said retail products featuring the new controller were not far behind. This week we received our first retail sample with the new controller.

MyDigitalSSD was able to sweep the entry-level NVMe market with the BPX using Phison's PS5007-E7 NVMe controller and Toshiba 15nm MLC flash even with strong competition from Intel's SSD 600p and Plextor's M8Pe. The company's NVMe SSD successor comes under the SBX name and uses the Phison PS5008-E8 controller. The smaller controller was designed to break new ground in pricing and power efficiency. This is Phison's first true entry-level NVMe part for retail. The PS5007-E7 is targeted to mainstream users upstream.

The new PCI Express 3.0 x2 (lane) controller uses four channels to the flash. MyDigitalSSD was able to place all of the surface mount components on one side of the printed circuit board to reach the single-sided specification while still staying inside the M.2 2280 form factor.

The drive comes to market in three capacity sizes: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Later in the year MyDigitalSSD will ship a 1TB (1,024GB) model. The delay comes from the extreme price of Toshiba's new BiCS FLASH (3D TLC) in high density packages.

The MyDigitalSSD SBX drives are available now exclusively at MyDigitalDiscount.com. The landing page still shows pre-order status but the individual product pages show updated availability. We expect to see the SBX listed at Amazon soon.