MyDigitalSSD First To Retail Phison E8 NVMe SSD

By

In our recent technical preview article of the upcoming Phison PS5008-E8 NVMe controller, we said retail products featuring the new controller were not far behind. This week we received our first retail sample with the new controller.

MyDigitalSSD was able to sweep the entry-level NVMe market with the BPX using Phison's PS5007-E7 NVMe controller and Toshiba 15nm MLC flash even with strong competition from Intel's SSD 600p and Plextor's M8Pe. The company's NVMe SSD successor comes under the SBX name and uses the Phison PS5008-E8 controller. The smaller controller was designed to break new ground in pricing and power efficiency. This is Phison's first true entry-level NVMe part for retail. The PS5007-E7 is targeted to mainstream users upstream.

The new PCI Express 3.0 x2 (lane) controller uses four channels to the flash. MyDigitalSSD was able to place all of the surface mount components on one side of the printed circuit board to reach the single-sided specification while still staying inside the M.2 2280 form factor.

The drive comes to market in three capacity sizes: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Later in the year MyDigitalSSD will ship a 1TB (1,024GB) model. The delay comes from the extreme price of Toshiba's new BiCS FLASH (3D TLC) in high density packages.

The MyDigitalSSD SBX drives are available now exclusively at MyDigitalDiscount.com. The landing page still shows pre-order status but the individual product pages show updated availability. We expect to see the SBX listed at Amazon soon.

ProductSBX 128GBSBX 256GBSBX 512GBSBX 1TB
Pricing (MSRP)$65$100$185Unknown
Product numberMDNVME80-SBX-0129MDNVME80-SBX-0256MDNVME80-SBX-0512MDNVME80-SBX-1024
ControllerPhison PS5008-E8Phison PS5008-E8Phison PS5008-E8Phison PS5008-E8
DRAMNanya DDR3Nanya DDR3Nanya DDR3Nanya DDR3
NAND FlashToshiba BiCS FLASH TLCToshiba BiCS FLASH TLCToshiba BiCS FLASH TLCToshiba BiCS FLASH TLC
Capacity User / Raw128GB / 128GB256GB / 256GB512GB / 512GB1024GB / 1024GB
Form FactorM.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-Sided
ProtocolPCIe 3.0 x2 NVMePCIe 3.0 x2 NVMePCIe 3.0 x2 NVMePCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe
Sequential Read1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s
Sequential Write1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s
Random Read240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS
Random Write180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS
Endurance120 TBW200 TBW375 TBW800 TBW
Warranty5-Years5-Years5-Years5-Years
  • takeshi7 13 November 2017 16:48
    I can't wait to see the review!
  • CRamseyer 13 November 2017 18:51
    I'm pushing them through the test rigs right now. It's an exciting approach.
  • jpe1701 13 November 2017 21:28
    I am also looking forward to the review. I have an open m.2 slot on my x370 taichi that only runs at pcie 2.0x4 so this could potentially be a good inexpensive drive for it.
  • Darkbreeze 15 November 2017 07:38
    I guess I don't get the excitement over these parts when, for example, the 256GB model gets only about half the sequential read, 200MBps slower sequential write, maybe 80% as fast random read and 60% random write as the Samsung 960 EVO 250GB?

    A longer warranty is nice, but I'm not sure I want to keep a performance oriented drive an extra two years if it can't perform anywhere near as fast as another drive that is only 17 dollars more. Anybody interested in these drives is likely a specific kind of enthusiast and will probably want to replace it with something else within 3 years anyhow.

    What am I missing when the only thing this drive has going for it is a longer warranty?
  • R_1 15 November 2017 07:51
    Darkbreeze who is selling 250BG 960 evo for $111.00?
    the SPB is 94.00 the evo is 124.00 thats more than 17. at 30 dollars (25%) off its a deal
  • jpe1701 15 November 2017 09:01
    I was specifically looking at the 512gb because my second m.2 slot is only pcie 2.0x4 and doesn't accept sata so it would make a good inexpensive drive for games.

  • Darkbreeze 15 November 2017 20:40
    The 250GB 960 EVO has been sitting at 117.00 for the last six months to a year. Been looking at it all month thinking to pick one up. Now that you ask about it both Newegg and Amazon have raised prices on it considerably. I'd think this likely to go back down after the holiday sales. I hope. I knew I should have picked one up while they were sitting at that price.

    B&H has them for about 125 bucks.

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/bnh/controller/home?A=details&O=&Q=&ap=y&c3api=1876%2C%7Bcreative%7D%2C%7Bkeyword%7D&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxvnnhLjB1wIVif5kCh3nBAnlEAYYASABEgIWGPD_BwE&is=REG&m=Y&sku=1288023
  • coutch 02 January 2018 21:26
    Anyone else noticed the battery life results in recent reviews (M9PE, pm981) include the SBX 512GB ?
