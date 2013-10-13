Trending

NEC Reveals 27-inch GB-R LED Backlit Monitor

By

NEC is launching its new GB-R LED powered monitor, which covers a staggering 99.3 percent of the Adobe RGB color space.

NEC has announced its new PA272W monitor, which is an IPS monitor with GB-R backlighting and a 27" diagonal. While the IPS part of the screen may be noteworthy, its GB-R backlighting is the interesting part.

It is commonly known that while LED backlighting may be a lot more power-efficient, there are those among us who also know that despite that, standard LED backlighting actually gives a narrower color gamut than traditional CCFL lighting. GB-R LEDs should fix this problem. As such, the display covers 99.3 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, as well as 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

"The PA272W gives professionals in color-critical jobs a great tool to improve their workflow and achieve more daily successes," said Art Marshall, Product Manager of Professional and Medical Desktop Monitors at NEC Display Solutions. "In addition, the factory calibration can now be updated using an external sensor for those users who have SpectraViewII, for even more effective color control."

Beyond the interesting GB-R LED technology, the NEC PA272W features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, as well as 350 cd/m² of brightness, and a 1000:1 static contrast ratio.

NEC will start shipping the monitor throughout this month; they will cost between $1,429.00 and $1,704.00. NEC also accompanies the monitors with a four year warranty.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tmt79 13 October 2013 10:25
    But... will it have some sort of a polarizer?? Or a 99% AdobeRGB worth of glow?..
    Reply
  • oyoy 13 October 2013 11:59
    $1,549.00 USD
    http://www.necdisplay.com/p/desktop-monitors/pa272w-bk-sv
    Reply
  • SaffronBlaze 13 October 2013 14:02
    Dell's 27 inch Ultrasharp is half the price and looks stunning.
    Reply
  • Sid Jeong 13 October 2013 16:31
    11710814 said:
    Dell's 27 inch Ultrasharp is half the price and looks stunning.

    It's one of top of the line product for professional. It isn't most cost effective choice(just like every high-end stuff), but to established studio/professionals, 15 grand doesn't mean much considering they make profit out of this monitor anyway - unlike other high-end stuffs, say, Titan which is mostly for gaming.
    Reply
  • segio526 13 October 2013 16:54
    11710005 said:
    But... will it have some sort of a polarizer?? Or a 99% AdobeRGB worth of glow?..

    No, they're making an almost $1,600 monitor for professionals that will be useless for professionals. What other questions do you have? Will this monitor have any inputs? Does the power button turn it off AND on? Will it overscan the image?
    Reply
  • loosescrews 13 October 2013 17:50
    The Dell U2713H has the same panel and backlight.
    Reply
  • tmt79 13 October 2013 20:02
    11711798 said:
    11710005 said:
    But... will it have some sort of a polarizer?? Or a 99% AdobeRGB worth of glow?..

    No, they're making an almost $1,600 monitor for professionals that will be useless for professionals. What other questions do you have? Will this monitor have any inputs? Does the power button turn it off AND on? Will it overscan the image?

    :).. e.g. Eizo CX240=almost no IPS glow. I'd like NEC to behave like that for its money. Just that, Sir ;)
    Reply
  • segio526 13 October 2013 21:03
    11712855 said:
    11711798 said:
    11710005 said:
    But... will it have some sort of a polarizer?? Or a 99% AdobeRGB worth of glow?..

    No, they're making an almost $1,600 monitor for professionals that will be useless for professionals. What other questions do you have? Will this monitor have any inputs? Does the power button turn it off AND on? Will it overscan the image?

    :).. e.g. Eizo CX240=almost no IPS glow. I'd like NEC to behave like that for its money. Just that, Sir ;)
    Whoa, just read up the CX240. OK, you have a very valid point. My apologies for the previous remark!
    Reply
  • rwinches 14 October 2013 01:53
    Here is a good background primer, plus a look at QDEF (Quantum Dot Enhancement Film) tech.
    http://pcmonitors.info/articles/the-evolution-of-led-backlights
    Reply
  • soldier44 14 October 2013 13:01
    Why when you can get a 30 inch 2560 x 1600 ips display $1100. . .
    Reply