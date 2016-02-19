Trending

PC Specs And Supported Wheels Available For ‘Need for Speed’

Last week, the developers at Ghost Games announced that the PC version of Need for Speed will come out on March 17. Now, the developers released the PC specs as well as a list of supported racing wheels for the upcoming game.

The traditional “minimum” and “recommended” specs are below, but Ghost Games decided to provide a little more information about each configuration. The minimum spec will let you play the game at 720p and 60 frames per second. If you want to play at 1080p and 60 frames per second, you can look at the recommended section. One of the new features on the PC version of the game is the ability to play at 4K. Obviously, you’ll need a slightly more powerful build compared to the recommended spec.

Need for SpeedMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i3-4130 (3.4 GHz, Haswell) or equivalent with 4 hardware threadsIntel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz, Haswell) or equivalent with 4 hardware threads
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti , AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB of memoryNvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290 or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 4GB of memory
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage30 GB30 GB
OSWindows 7 or later (64-bit)Windows 7 or later (64-bit)

The PC version also includes support for racing wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. The list is made up of eight models — three from Logitech, four from Thrustmaster and one from Fanatec.

Logitech G27Logitech G29Logitech G920Thrustmaster TXThrustmaster T150Thrustmaster T300Thrustmaster T500Fanatec CSR

In addition to 4K resolution and wheel support, the PC version will include unlocked framerates. The game was delayed to give more time for the developers to include the extra features, and it seems that the extra time was worth the effort. The PC and console versions will also get another upgrade in the form of manual transmission for all cars.

As an extra reward, the PC copy will include all of the free updates and improvements that made their way to the console, such as the Icons and Legends packs. The Showcase update, which came out a few weeks ago, will launch shortly after the PC version comes out.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • toddybody 19 February 2016 21:26
    Specs look reasonable...I still have to play the NFS freebie that Origin gave out.
  • xenol 19 February 2016 22:46
    While I enjoy what the specs get me (resolution and framerate), it still doesn't tell me what those quality settings should be. For all I know, the minimum spec gets 60FPS @ 720p on the lowest quality setting.
  • falchard 19 February 2016 23:25
    I am disappointed they did not give the Manual Transmission option as a $1.49 DLC.
    Also what is with those specs. They... make sense. They have comparable video cards paired against each other. They didn't include the AMD CPUs and just said "equivalent".
  • compprob237 20 February 2016 00:32
    I wonder if the steering is going to be as lethargic as NFS MW 2012. If that is the case, I'm not buying it unless it's "on the house" (free) like NFS MW 2012 is right now.
  • thor220 20 February 2016 09:18
    This rerereboot of the need for speed franchise is just another piece of trash from EA. YouTubers like AngryJoe have it pegged as crap story and driving experience. Not surprising as the last need for speed game couldn't even get the basic physics of driving down properly. Glitches galore when hitting walls and the drifting was so bad.

    Frankly you could go to the arcade and get a better driving experience than what need for speed has to offer nowadays.
  • NJChester 20 February 2016 13:01
    I warn anyone thinking about buying a Logitech G920 or G29 to check the Logitech forums first...
  • chicofehr 21 February 2016 07:44
    I guess I can't run this with my 3x1600p with a 7950 without getting 1FPS. Too bad I don't have any money for a video card after buying the monitors :P
  • cats_Paw 22 February 2016 14:19
    Those specs make sense until.... you realize they are pairing a i3 with a 4 hardware thread cpu in the minimum requirements.....
  • mavikt 22 February 2016 22:38
    I warn anyone thinking about buying a Logitech G920 or G29 to check the Logitech forums first...
    I was actually getting an itch to replace my old Microsoft wheel with a modern one but oboy those Logitech G920/G29 seem to be causing major headaches. Both drivers and hardware. Sounds like something juicy for Tom's to start digging into!
