Thermaltake To Intro Toughpower Grand RGB Gold, Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series PSUs At CES

Thermaltake will show two new PSU lines at CES: the already announced Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line, which we covered a couple weeks ago, and the Smart Pro RGB Bronze. Both lines feature three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W and are equipped with a patented 256 color Riing 140mm RGB fan that features five lighting modes (256 Color RGB Cycle, Solid Red, Green, Blue, White, and an LED Off mode) controlled by pressing the RGB Lighting button. There is also a built-in memory function, so you don't have to re-configure the desired fan lighting effect every time you power off the PSU. The Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series carries a 10-year warranty, while the Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series comes with seven-year warranty coverage.

Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB Bronze Series Features & Specs P/N SPR-0650F-R, SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R Capacities 650W, 750W, 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 PLUS Bronze Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating temperature 0°C - 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection MTBF 100,000 hrs minimum Hold-up Time > 16msec at 75% of full load Cooling 140 mm HDB Fan (RGB Lighting) Semi-Passive Mode ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 PCIe Connectors SPR-0650F-R: 4 SPR-0750F-R, SPR-0850F-R: 6 EPS Connectors TPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R, TPG-0850F-R: 1x +12V Max Power TPG-0650F-R: 650W TPG-0750F-R: 750W TPG-0850F-R: 846W Warranty 7 years

The warranty is more than satisfactory for this price category. The fan uses an HDB bearing, so it will last quite long. The 750W and 850W members have six PCIe connectors, with the smallest member of the line equipped with four of those connectors. Unfortunately not even the strongest Smart Pro RGB model has two EPS connectors, which is a shame. The semi-passive operation is present in all units, and it can be deactivated through a button, should you want the fan to constantly spin. The MSRP of the Smart Pro RGB Bronze units are as follows: