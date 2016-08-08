'No Man's Sky,' PC Release Date Possibly Pushed Back To Aug 12, Hello Games Outs 'Survive' Trailer (Updated)

Update: 8/8/2016, 9:53am PDT: Hello Games confirmed the August 12 launch date for the PC version of the game. According to studio founder Sean Murray, the PC launch was pushed to the new date for multiple reasons, one of which was that it was "the earliest date [the studio] could have as a global release date." Murray and the team wanted to ensure that the PC gaming community could explore the game at the same time, regardless of location.

As you explore the universe of No Man’s Sky, you’ll meet new people, explore foreign planets, and discover strange wildlife. However, some of the worlds you’ll visit might have hostile tendencies, as shown in the latest trailer for the game.

Depending on where you land on a planet, the temperature might be perfect. However, you’ll undoubtedly encounter locations that have extremely cold or hot temperatures, toxic air, or a radioactive environment. You can survive outdoors for a while in these dangerous conditions, but then your exosuit will blare out warnings that it can no longer protect you from the harsh temperatures. You’ll need to venture into these locations to find resources, and you have to risk exposure and death every time you're out in the wild.



Speaking of resources, you can use them to recharge your exosuit’s shields. One part in the trailer showed the many components of the suit, and you can actually use the Zinc resources to recharge its power. Considering the many crafting solutions available in the game, you’ll probably also have a chance to upgrade your suit’s traits as you make your way through the galaxy.

In addition to the local atmospheric conditions, you’ll need to keep an eye on the local wildlife, as well. Some fauna might be peaceful, but others could turn hostile at first sight. You’ll also need to be careful around sentinel drones, which could shoot you if you break the law.

With the developers’ four-part trailer series finished, it’s now just a matter of time until the game comes out. If you’re playing on the PlayStation 4, you’ll get No Man’s Skyon August 9. However, the official page for the game lists the PC release date as August 12, three days after the console release. Hello Games, the development studio, didn’t provide a reason for the delay. To add to the intrigue, the game’s page on Steam still lists the launch date as August 9, while GOG doesn’t have a specified date, opting instead for a “Soon” placeholder for the release schedule.

With any luck, Hello Games could address the launch date confusion in the next few days. Otherwise, PC gamers will have to wait and find out if they can play No Man’s Skyon August 9 or wait three more days to try it.