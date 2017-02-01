Noctua Preps For AMD Ryzen With Three New Coolers

Noctua announced three new coolers for the upcoming AMD Ryzen processors: the NH-D15 SE-AM4, NH-U12s SE-AM4, and NH-L9x65 SE-AM4. Each is designed exclusively for AM4 systems; Noctua said it won't offer mounting kits to make these special edition products compatible with other sockets.

The company positioned each cooler for a specific use case. The NH-D15 SE-AM4 is supposed to allow "overclockers to push their AM4 systems to the limit and silent enthusiasts to run the fans at super-low speeds" The NH-U12s SE-AM4 was made with "a highly compact design and low profile, which makes it ideal for cooling lower TDP AM4 CPUs in HTPC or Small Form Factor cases." And the NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 offers "an excellent balance of efficiency, quietness, and compatibility." (Along with the dubious honor of having the most complicated name in Noctua's Ryzen-ready cooler lineup.)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Noctua referred customers to its Thermal Design Power (TDP) guidelines to learn more about the coolers' capabilities and how much overclocking headroom they will provide. Yet the guidelines haven't been updated for Ryzen--they show figures only for AM2/AM3 and FM1/FM2 on the AMD side of the aisle. (Information for fans compatible with Intel processors is also available.) That seems like a notable oversight on the company's part.

"AMD’s Ryzen architecture promises exciting possibilities for various applications and the NH-D15, NH-U12S and NH-L9x65 are some of our most popular models, so it was a natural choice to create dedicated special editions for the new platform,” says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Each of these coolers has received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international websites and magazines, so we’re confident that the SE-AM4 special editions will be a great choice for anything from compact ITX builds to overclocked gaming rigs.”

All three coolers are shipping now. The MSRPs for the NH-D15 SE-AM4, NH-U12s SE-AM4, and NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 are $100, $65, and $53, respectively.