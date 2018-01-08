Trending

Nvidia Pushes G-Sync To TVs With 'Big Format Gaming Display' Initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV -- At its CES 2018 press conference, Nvidia announced a new initiative/product category--G-Sync TVs.

In what is possibly a Doom reference, the big format gaming display (BFGD) initiative will consist of new products from Acer, Asus, and HP. Each will be offering their own take on a 65-inch G-Sync enabled 4K TV with embedded Nvidia Shield streaming. The displays will be HDR-capable thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, and full-array backlighting with 1,000-nit peak brightness.

The products will all have Nvidia Shield embedded, and that essentially provides the TV functionality to the display. Shield implements Android TV, so beyond allowing PC game streaming from your gaming rig, it provides traditional TV content like Netflix and Youtube. Also, by marrying G-Sync and Shield, Nvidia is aiming to provide a better movie experience for content across a range of framerates.

TVs often have a fixed 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, but movies commonly have 23.976, 24, or 25 fps frame rates. The mismatch means that traditional televisions have to rely on different interpolation techniques to make movies play smoothly. G-Sync is going to let all movies play at the native frame rate, eliminating the need for any processing.

This announcement is similar to Nvidia’s CES 2017 G-Sync HDR announcement. Apparently, Acer, Asus, and HP will all create what is essentially the same product for almost the same price, but with different exterior designs. Similar to the case of the Acer Predator X27 and Asus PG27UQ--both of which we’re still waiting for because both were delayed--we don’t expect to see these products hit the shelf for a while.

We’ll learn more when we see the actual products being demoed at the OEMs respective booths.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gio2vanni86 08 January 2018 07:59
    Looking forward to this.
  • Davie12345 08 January 2018 08:06
    Exciting, may need to mortgage the house or win lotto.
  • chicofehr 08 January 2018 08:29
    Hopefully it will support low lag for gaming and have displayport too. Two things virtually all tvs don't have.
  • nikolajj 08 January 2018 10:11
    This makes me happy. It will properly be better for non gaming too...
  • hannibal 08 January 2018 14:29
    Would be even better with Freesync and g-sync both... it is too expensive to be closed system device.
    But the merits Are sure good. Better film output, option to play games in highress and allow low enough framerates to run 4K...
  • ibjeepr 08 January 2018 14:56
    Sounds like it's aimed at streaming, gaming via Shield and using the PC more as an HTPC, not using the TV as a wired monitor for the PC. I was hoping for 40"-42" TV's with G-sync/Freesync meant to be used as an actual monitor such as I'm doing with my 40" 4k Samsung now.
  • NewbieGeek 08 January 2018 15:13
    Looks amazing. Probably going to be too expensive though.
  • saunupe1911 08 January 2018 15:34
    Better be OLED as well
  • grimfox 08 January 2018 17:10
    I wish they would give up on Gsync. They are going to take a display that costs 1500 and make it $250 more expensive for Gsync and $750 more expensive for the integrated shield. So to get these features you're going to have to shell out 2500. And you know they aren't going to take a lower end $700 screen to do this. It'll only be the highest of highend. Great theory hopefully LG and Samsung aren't on the list because they are integrating Freesync into their next gen (2018-2019) displays.
  • AC____ 08 January 2018 18:07
    I know a few Nvidia fans will embrace this, and it's ok. But in the big picture, I think is a bad move. The market for devices like this is small and will remain small due to its proprietary nature. A bigger move would have been for Nvidia to adopt HDMI 2.1 VRR so you at not limited in terms of TVs you have to purchase. It would also give the TV owner (TV is a bigger investment on average, in terms of length and cost), to decide whether they want AMD or NVIDIA. For example, I like to game on my home theater, but I have used Nvidia for the last 4 years, but I don't want to be locked up, hence I would not buy a TV just to have G-Sync.
