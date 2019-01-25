Trending

Palit Lends Credence to GeForce GTX 1160 Rumors

Graphics card manufacturer Palit recently registered various new products with the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC), including graphics cards using Nvidia's rumored GeForce GTX 1160, GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti. This new listing disputes rumors that the GeForce GTX 1160 is fake; although, Lenovo has previously listed the graphics card with its Legion laptops.

These past months have been an interesting time for Nvidia rumors. But one thing is certain, Nvidia's GTX branding will continue to coexist alongside the current RTX 20-series, whether it be via the GTX 11-series or GTX 16-series. In either case, they are not expected to have real-time ray tracing.

Here's a table comparing the potential specifications of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660, and GTX 1160.

GeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1660 TiGeForce GTX 1660GeForce GTX 1160
Architecture (GPU)Turing (TU106)Turing (TU116)*Turing (TU116)*Turing (TU116)*
CUDA Cores19201536*1280*?
Tensor Cores240N/AN/AN/A
RT Cores30N/AN/AN/A
Texture Units12096*80*?
Base Clock Rate1365 MHz???
GPU Boost Rate1680 MHz???
Memory Capacity6GB GDDR66GB GDDR6*? GDDR5*3GB or 6GB*
Memory Clock14 Gbps???
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit*??
Memory Bandwidth336 GB/s???
ROPs48???
L2 Cache3MB???
TDP160W???
Transistor Count10.8 billion???
Die Size445 mm²???

*=unconfirmed

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660 and GTX 1160 are said to feature TU116 silicon. The GTX 1660 Ti allegedly comes with 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. According to a recent HardOCP article, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is reportedly priced at $279 and will be announced on February 15. The GeForce GTX 1660 supposedly sports 1,280 CUDA cores and GDDR5 memory. It purportedly will be available in March for $229.

As for the GeForce GTX 1160, the only specification we've heard so far is around onboard memory. The graphics card seemingly comes equipped with 3GB or 6GB of memory. It's uncertain whether it'll be GDDR5, GDDR5X or GDDR6.

