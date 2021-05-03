GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hits Overseas Market at Obnoxious Prices

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to launch on May 18 and arrive at retailers on May 26. However, overseas retailers (via VideoCardz) have already started updating their online stores with custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models. This should be one of the best graphics cards, assuming there's actual availability at reasonable prices, and will likely land awfully close to the GeForce RTX 3090 on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy.

Aquila Technology Ltd., a retailer in New Zealand, has listed MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 TI Ventus 3X 12G OC for $2,543.46 NZD and Gigabyte's Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD) for $3,152.50 NZD. The prices translate to approximately $1,831.80 and $2,268.95, respectively.

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Australian retailer Perth Technical Services Pty Ltd posted the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle (GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD) and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC (GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD) for $1,732.75 AUD or $1,344.59.

Normally, we would consider the pricing as placeholders but given the situation of the graphics card market, we wouldn't be surprised if the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti did debut with ridiculous price tags.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is reportedly Nvidia's answer to compete with the Radeon RX 6900 XT. It's not like the GeForce RTX 3090 isn't a worthy opponent, but the Ampere flagship does cost $500 more than AMD's offering. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was first speculated to cost $999 to mirror the Radeon RX 6900 XT's MSRP. However, subsequent rumors have bumped the price up to $1,099. But let's be real. Retailers rarely respect the official MSRP, especially with the current state of affairs. Furthemore, custom models typically cost more than the MSRP.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti doesn't even have to beat the Radeon RX 6900 XT. If the performance is close enough and the price is acceptable, Nvidia's new Ampere graphics card will likely sell very well. Presently, custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards are retailing between $1,449.99 and $3,208.05. At $1,099, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti looks like an amazing deal, at least until the graphics card shortage is over.

One small piece of good news is that there are credible rumors the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will implement Nvidia's anti-mining throttling tech. While Nvidia inadvertently gave away the keys to unlocked performance on the GeForce RTX 3060, subsequent cards with an updated PCI vendor ID and BIOS appear to have restored the lock. We'll see if the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti does better at staying "slow" for Ethereum mining, or if it too ends up as one of the best mining GPUs on the market.

The New Zealand retailer claims to have the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in stock in a week's time. Again, these aren't confirmed dates, but Nvidia may announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 18 with embargo on reviews lifting on May 25. This means that the graphics card should be available for purchase on May 26. It's unknown if Nvidia will allow retailers to take GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pre-orders though.