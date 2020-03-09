Nvidia GTC Digital Keynote Canceled Due to Coronavirus

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Following the cancellation of Nvidia's physical GPU Technology Conference (GTC)in favor of an online-only event, we have been awaiting a new date and time at which Nvidia will broadcast its GTC keynote. It turns out that Nvidia has decided against streaming the keynote and will be sharing the news announcements in text instead.

In its announcement, Nvidia said that "in light of the spread of the coronavirus, it is deferring plans to deliver a webcast keynote" as part of its digital version of GTC.

"The company believes that continuing public health uncertainties would challenge its ability to produce and deliver a digital keynote." Nvidia stated.

Immediately following the news announcements, Nvidia will hold an investor call at 8 am Pacific Time. The call will be open to the public for listening.

Nvidia hasn't revealed what it plans on announcing, but we expect Nvidia's next-generation GPU architecture, Ampere, to make its debut, likely with the announcement of (some of) the RTX 3000-series graphics cards but without the full technical specifications.

GTC is usually held in San Jose, California and is Nvidia's annual developer's conference where industry specialists, engineers and scientists gather to learn about the developments in GPUs, artificial intelligence, deep learning and more. However, this year the in-person show that was set to take place from March 22 through 26 was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.