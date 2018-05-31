Trending

Nvidia To Detail Next-Gen Mainstream GPU At Hot Chips In August

Nvidia will be presenting its "Next Generation Mainstream GPU" at Hot Chips 30 on August 20. Every year the best and brightest in the semiconductor market converge on the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, California to present deep dives on their latest microarchitectures.

Nvidia's Stuart Oberman, Vice-President of ASIC engineering, will present the company's next-generation mainstream GPU at the event. Nvidia's naming for the new GPU remains up for debate, with most suggesting it will be either the GTX 2080 or GTX 1180, but we do know that the presentations at Hot Chips include microarchitectural details that often can't be found outside the venue.

Nvidia's presentation doesn't directly signify that the new GPUs will come to market soon. We first learned about AMD's Zen microarchitecture at the event in August 2016, but those processors didn't land in desktop PCs until March 2017. Conversely, many companies provide more detail on shipping products, so there's a chance that Nvidia's latest GPUs could already be on the market when the presentation takes place.

Speaking of deeper dives on existing products, AMD's representatives will present "Delivering a new level of Visual Performance in an SoC - AMD Raven Ridge APU." Intel will also present its "Intel's High Performance Graphics solutions in thin and light mobile form factors" and "Next Generation Intel Xeon(R) Scalable processor: Cascade Lake," among the many other presentations. Tachyum, a new semiconductor startup that has made almost-outrageous performance claims with no technical detail, will also be on hand.

Nvidia will also present its Xavier and DGX-2 architectures, so it's clear there will be plenty of interesting topics at the show. There's no doubt that Nvidia's presentation will be a packed affair, but we'll secure a seat to bring you the news on Nvidia's newest GPUs as it happens.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rantoc 31 May 2018 16:38
    Hope it will be an worthy upgrade, the leaked numbers if indeed true seem lackluster gen to gen
  • WINTERLORD 31 May 2018 16:44
    so wait does this mean that the gpu's wont be unvield at the confrence in july like the 1180 or is this for like 1170, 1160
  • redgarl 31 May 2018 16:50
    By looking at the title, Nvidia might simply unveilled their product which could add to the release date. IMO, October is more likely. There is no reason to release a new GPU when the 1000 serie is still selling like crazy due to the cryptominers.
  • manleysteele 31 May 2018 17:06
    My gut feeling for this is that this is the moment when a mockup is held up and the commentator says, "This is (Your choice of names here) and describes what it is/has in the way of shaders, etc. By is/has I mean will be/will have. Nvidia is late for doing this for the next generation. This would be what would, eventually, become the 1270/1280.

    The 1180/1170, in a perfect world, will still debut next month and be based on a GV104 with the 1160/1150 to follow this fall and the 1180Ti to follow next spring.
  • benn 31 May 2018 17:15
    Won’t be out till end of year at least. Anyway, do you really want a reference design? Don’t know about you guys but I’d prefer a 3rd party cooler that doesn’t turn the fans on until 60+ degrees.
    I.e. next year for something you might buy.
    That poor 1080ti going to have to struggle for a little while longer..
  • WINTERLORD 31 May 2018 17:53
    you know is no way they'll make a 1180 with 3500+ cores and gddr6 memory that would crush the 1080ti unless of course they make the 1180 cost a heck of a lot more then the 1080ti wich is very forseable..... all these people waiting when it prolly be besdt just to not wait and get a 1080 or 1080ti 1180 pricetag 799 maybe even a 2000 dollar premium on top if it has mining use or if the bitmain miner is a flop
  • benn 31 May 2018 18:03
    Always the waiting game. Unless you got firm dates and product it’s silly.
    I got my 1080ti msi gaming x for $718 last year. Yeah let’s wait. Need it now, buy it now. Coulda shoulda woulda.
  • Karadjgne 31 May 2018 18:10
    Could swore I read this post before. Oh wait, I did. It was right before the 1000 series dropped and the 980ti was big boy on campus. Or was it before the Vega debuted....

    Honestly, it's been done, and done, and done many times. Too many trying to jump on 'The Next Best Thing' when the horse isn't even at the gate yet.
  • jimmysmitty 31 May 2018 22:20
    21016274 said:
    you know is no way they'll make a 1180 with 3500+ cores and gddr6 memory that would crush the 1080ti unless of course they make the 1180 cost a heck of a lot more then the 1080ti wich is very forseable..... all these people waiting when it prolly be besdt just to not wait and get a 1080 or 1080ti 1180 pricetag 799 maybe even a 2000 dollar premium on top if it has mining use or if the bitmain miner is a flop

    Why would it be impossible? The GTX 1080 came out and crushed the GTX 980Ti. So why wouldn't they launch the GTX 1180 beating the 1080Ti and then a bit later the GTX 1180Ti like they did with the 1080 series?
  • Karadjgne 01 June 2018 05:31
    Not much different than the 980 beat the 780ti and some months later the 980ti is released.

    Welcome to nvidia 'tick-tock'...
