Nvidia Confirms It Dropped Tesla Branding Years Ago

As pointed out by Heise.de this week, Nvidia didn't use the Tesla moniker for its A100 GPU recently announced. Instead, the Ampere-based GPU is simply called the Nvidia A100. The publication suggested that it did this to avoid any confusion with Elon Musk's endeavor.

We reached out to Nvidia to confirm this information, and indeed, we won't be seeing any more of Nvidia's scientific and data center GPUs branded as Tesla.

In fact, according to the representative, Nvidia ditched the Tesla name back in 2018 with the Nvidia T4. However, Nvidia originally dubbed the GPU the Nvidia Tesla T4 before renaming it.

"We began making the change after introducing our Turing-based Nvidia T4 GPU in the fall of 2018 to eliminate any confusion with Tesla Automotive," an Nvidia rep told Tom's Hardware.

However, it's clear that not everybody noticed the change. That's not surprising though, given that Nvidia didn't make any announcement about the change.