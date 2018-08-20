Watch Nvidia's GeForce Gaming Celebration Here, Official Turing Announcement Expected

Nvidia is holding the Gaming Celebration "BeForTheGame" event at an offsite location in Germany the day before Gamescom 2018 begins. The company is expected to announce new a major new consumer GPU, which we believe will be called the RTX 2080.

Nvidia's announcement said the event will be loaded with "new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest game developers, and some spectacular surprises," so there will surely be a few exciting announcements at the show. As expected, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will host the event.

Nvidia's Pascal debuted in May 2016. After more than two years of Pascal, Nvidia announced its Turing architecture last week. The Turing architecture debuts in the Quadro RTX graphics cards for the workstation segment, but of course we are far more interested in the forthcoming gaming GPUs.

We do have quite a bit of information that tells us what to expect from the Turing-based gaming GPUs. Graphics card maker PNY recently listed the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition and its RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition for a jaw-dropping $1,000 and $800, respectively. These are premium overclocked models, so pricing is obviously much higher than what we will see for vanilla cards. It's also possible this pricing is subject to change, or merely a placeholder.

Regardless, PNY's leaked specs are far more interesting. You can head over to our article on the subject for the full details, and also check out our Nvidia RTX 2080 Could Launch Aug. 20: What You Need to Know feature for the latest news on other new features, like VirtualLink, a standard over USB Type-C for next-gen VR headsets.

Finally, pictures of MSI's GeForce RTX 2080 & 2080 Ti GPUs leaked out yesterday, so there is plenty to feast your eyes on while you wait for the livestream to start at 9 AM PT on August 20.