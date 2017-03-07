NZXT Announces New Aer F 120mm, 140mm Fans

NZXT expanded its lineup of airflow optimized fans with two new Aer F models. The fans don't have the same customizable RGB backlighting as the Aer RGB fans announced in September 2016, but they are cheaper, and they support a variety of color trims, so they should still complement your setup.

Aer F is available in 120mm and 140mm sizes. Both spin at speeds between 500-1,500RPM and are rated for 60,000 hours of usage. The 120mm offers airflow between 21.01-63.02CFM and air pressure between 0.13-1.24mm-H2O, whereas the 140mm sits at 34.48-103.43CFM and 0.15-1.42mm-H2O, respectively. Both sizes of the Aer F use four-pin PWM connectors and have an expected lifetime of 60,000 hours thanks to their Fluid Dynamic Bearing.

“Pushing PC gaming to its limits is very important to us at NZXT,” says Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder, and CEO. “Whether you are overclocking the latest processors or running two Geforce GTX 1080 Ti graphic cards in SLI, products like Aer F are designed to maximize performance without being intrusive. Having a PC running cool and quiet makes for a deeper more immersive gaming experience.”

Aer F is available for pre-order now in the U.S. and will debut in the EU and UK sometime in March. The prices range from $18 for a single 120mm fan to $33 for two 140mm fans. That compares favorably to the RGB-equipped models that debuted last year and cost $30 and $35 a piece for the 120mm or 140mm variants. NZXT said on its online store that orders in the U.S. are expected to ship around March 22 at the earliest.