NZXT Introduces HUE+ Software-Controlled RGB LED Lighting

NZXT revealed the HUE+ LED Advanced lighting system. The updated HUE system does away with the previous dial control configuration in exchange for software-controlled adjustments managed through NZXT's free CAM software, which allows for far more intricate customization.
The old version of the HUE LED Lighting kit lets you adjust the light strips to practically any color under the rainbow, but whichever color was selected is what all of the lights in the kit would be set to. The HUE+, being software-controlled, allows for independent programming of each LED for near endless configurations.
The controller has the ability to handle up to four different strips per channel, and it has two channels for a total of up to eight strips on one device. Each channel can have a separately assigned lighting mode, of which there are eight from which to choose. There are effects that react to the load on the CPU and GPU, and other effects that react to music and game effects. Each of the pre-programmed modes offers a range of customizations including the speed and direction the pattern lights up.
The NZXT HUE+ includes four LED strips and four extension cables of varying length. The LED strips can be daisy-chained directly, or with the extension cables in between, allowing for placement anywhere within the computer case. NZXT said the LED strips include strong embedded magnets that will attach to any magnetic surface, but 3M adhesive is included for placement on non-magnetic surfaces such as a plastic bezel.
The NZXT HUE+ is controlled by the company's free CAM software. First released in 2014, CAM was first designed to be monitoring software for your PC's components. CAM has also been used as the management software for NZXT's Kraken all-in-one liquid cooling units, and over the summer it was updated to include support for the GRID+ fan controller. The latest release, version 2.1.8, adds support for the HUE+ Advanced Lighting kit.
NZXT is taking pre-orders for the $59.99 HUE+ Advanced Lighting Kit through the NZXT Armory website. Extra LED strips will be available in packages of two for $19.99. The extra strips are not available yet, but the company said they will be soon.
All of this could have been implemented into one system years ago
Corsair Commander Mini for the same price already has better lighting options and size. Although I have a NZXT H440 Blue/Black I cannot see myself using NZXT add-on
The HUE+ and the Commander Mini aren't remotely the same product.
the commander mini does temp, fan control and 1 LED light strip.
the HUE+ does no fans, no temperature, 8 light strips with 2 different lighting channels.
you can't even compare these products. they are made for totally different purposes.
You miss the point I was trying to make. Corsair already had all this crap on the market as individual modules years ago that NZXT is putting out now (reinventing the wheel). NZXT had years to look at what Corsair was doing and bypass all the mistakes Corsair made and go straight to software controlled lighting and cooling.
Over the years Corsair discovered that most customers will only use 1 colour inside their rig so why sell a separate product for each when they can combine the minimum of what the average customer wants and sell them a more complete package.
Think about it:
Corsair Commander Mini = $59.99. 4 Temp channels, 6 individual fan controls, 1 LED RGB connection
Corsair Link RGB LED Lighting Kit = 14.99. 18 LEDs and 2x12" extension cables
NZXT GRID+ V2 = 29.99 6 individual fan controls
NZXT HUE+ = $59.99 2 LED channels, 4 LED strips, and 4 extension cables 1x500mm, 1x300mm, 2x100mm
NZXT Grid / NZXT Grid+ = Corsair Cooling Node
NZXT HUE / NZXT HUE+ = Corsair Lighting Node "http://www.corsair.com/en-us/corsair-link-lightning-node"
What have NZXT done over the years besides push the no external front bay on cases trend (which I love them for as I hug my black/blue H440)?
They released Sleeved LED strips and Sentry fan controllers all which required manual operation. (I owned both of these)
Then they decided to release the HUE which was great because it did RGB but it required a 5.25 slot and still customers had to fiddle with buttons and knobs.
After, they released the GRID, a fan controller that only accepted 3 pin fans and all fans were controlled by the same speed.
They then got the bright idea to release a GRID+ which not only had the same flaw of only accepting 3 pin fans like the previous model, it did the same crap of only having a single fan curve, but on the bright side it linked with the Cam software.
So then they release the GRID+ V2 and finally it accepts 4 pin fans, and each fan has it own curve, but it still uses a barrel plug for power instead of a Molex or SATA power connection.
Now they decide to release a lighting module that cost and astounding $59.99 and all it does is lighting?!! I understand that each strip on the 2 channels can do different colours at the same time but still $59.99 just for lighting?
Here is the kicker, ALL of these NZXT CAM compatible products require an internal USB 2.0 connection. Have anyone looked at motherboards recently? They only come with 2 internal 2.0 headers. So the normal person will of course hook up their front IO USB ports so what gets the remaining USB port? The HUE+? The GRID+? The Kraken Cooler? Nope, time to spend another $20 on a NZXT IU01 USB Expansion.
Corsair has already figured out how to make their power supplies, CPU coolers, fan controllers, and lighting controls talk to each other while only using 1 USB 2.0 header, although on their latest GT and GTX coolers they took a huge step backwards by removing this connection.