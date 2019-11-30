Our Favorite 4K Curved Monitor Is $400 for Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Samsung)

If your graphics card’s got the power to handle 4K gaming, the experience is a celebrated boost from playing at FHD or even QHD resolution. Finding a 4K monitor that’s curved and a larger size for less than $500 is a challenge.

But as Cyber Monday tech deals are flooding in, the Samsung 32" UR59C surpasses that dream with a recent price drop to $400.

Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $400 The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400 it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal

The UR59C currently sits on our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page as our favorite curved panel packing 3840 x 2160 pixels that we’ve tested. In our Samsung UR59C review , we appreciated the visible productivity boost its 1500mm curvature provided, whether gaming or working in Windows 10 .

Take note, however, that the monitor isn’t geared toward super-competitive gamers seeking the utmost speed. Unlike the best gaming monitors , which sport refresh rates of 144Hz or higher, the UR59C’s refresh rate is just 60Hz. That’s paired with a 4ms (GTG) response time. Although, it doesn’t come with screen-tearing AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync , its overdrive was effective when we gamed on it. We even enjoyed tear-free gaming with no input lag when using a 1080 Ti graphics card.

If you’re not a highly competitive gamer, the UR59C is a fantastic way to break into the world of high resolution on a budget but still get a VA panel with fantastic picture and accurate colors.