RTX 3090 at 420W, Palit Unveils RTX 30 Series GameRock Graphics Cards

As the launch of the RTX 3090 starts, Palit introduces the RTX GameRock lineup for the 3070, 3080, and 3090 series of graphics cards.And with a diamond aesthetic these cards shine with full RGB.

Speaking of power, the RTX 3090 GameRock OC variant is speced to a whopping 420W of power, the highest we've seen on any RTX 3090 right now. I would expect very high overclocks to be achieved on this unit as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are known to be very power limited when it comes to increasing performance.

The entire front of the shroud is coated in transparent diamond-looking material which allows RGB lights to shine thru, flanked by two brackets on the top and bottom. The RTX 3090 model specifically is a triple-slot card with a triple-fan cooler design, the heatsink is clearly visible and not obstructed much from the shroud itself. The backplate is like other Ampere partner cards we've seen, with cutouts at the backplates end allowing air to travel directly thru the graphics card from the rear fan.

The card's triple 8-pin PCI-E power plugs are centrally located on the card. Palit decided to not use any extensions which would allow the connectors to stay at the end of the card, so managing the PSU cables will be somewhat challenging, especially when you've got three 8-pin connectors instead of the usual two.

Pailt did a great job with the card's design, the implementation of RGB is beautiful, the diamond aesthetic should please DIY builders who want to assemble a system around that theme (especially a good pairing with Trident Z Royal's from G.Skill). The RTX 3090 variant especially is gorgeous, showing off a full-fat heatsink that will really fill out an ATX chassis. But, if you want something a bit smaller, Palit offers RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 models with smaller footprints.

There is no word on when these specific SKUs will get released into the wild. With the launch of the RTX 3090 today I would expect RTX 3080 and 3090 models to be coming soon. Expect to wait until October 15th before you can buy the RTX 3070 GameRock, as that's the official launch date of the RTX 3070 from Nvidia.