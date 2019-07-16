Patriot's Burst SSD Drops Below 8 Cents a Gigabyte

(Image credit: Patriot)

Patriot's Burst SSD may not be the speediest SSD around, but the 960GB model is currently selling for a just $75.99 on Newegg, which works out to just under 8 cents per gigabyte. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for a SATA SSD from a recognizable name brand. It would make a great secondary drive to house the games you're currently playing. And it should be decent as a boot drive as well, as it has a 32MB DRAM cache, unlike many low-priced solid-state drives.

The 2.5-inch Burst uses a Phison 11 controller. It ships with a 3-year warranty, standard for a budget-priced drive, and is rated for sequential reads of up to 560MBps and sequential writes of up to 540MBps, which is about as fast as you're going to get on the SATA III interface.

