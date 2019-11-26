Trending

Black Friday Budget Case Deal: Get Phanteks' Eclipse P300 for Just $40

The Eclipse P300 is one of the best budget cases money can buy

Update (11/30/19): This deal is sold out. For up-to-date current sales visit our Cyber Monday tech deals page.

It’s so good we picked it for one of our budget $500 system challenges when it was at full price. The Phanteks Eclipse P300 is an incredible mid-tower ATX chassis, and this Black Friday holiday it’s available with $20 (33%) off its retail price with a $10 rebate. So what is it that makes this case so special? 

 

Phanteks Eclipse P300 is on sale for just $40 (33% off)

The Eclipse P300 is a fantastic budget ATX chassis. Complete with tempered glass panel, full-size PSU cover, good cable management, and support for up to a 280mm AIO.

Well it all comes down to the little added extras Phanteks has included with this budget line case. With the Eclipse P300, you get complete air intake filtration with dust filters, for the PSU, the front intakes and the top mounted intake/exhaust, support for up to a 280mm AIO liquid-cooler in the front. Plenty of cable cutouts inside, a full-size PSU cover, a tempered glass side panel, support for up to 2x 3.5-inch hard drives (accessible from the front), support for two 2.5-inch SSDs hidden behind the motherboard tray (1 caddy included), and a single 120mm intake fan as standard. 

Specifications

Form FactorMid Tower
Motherboard Support E-ATX (up to 275mm), ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini ITX
3.5-inch Drive Support2 (2 included)
2.5-inch Drive Support2 (1 included)
Radiator Support280mm front, 120mm rear
Fan Support2x 140mm/120mm front, 1x 120mm roof, 1x 120mm rear
Dimensions (WxHxD)200x450x400 mm
Graphics Card Clearance330mm
CPU Tower Clearance160mm
Weight13.2 lbs

Well Equipped

If that wasn’t enough, it's also capable of supporting E-ATX motherboards up to 275mm in width, and graphics cards up to 330mm long too. It’s just ridiculous. And the fact that this is all available for less than the $40, well it’s a no brainer really. Of course it’s a budget case, so there are some cuts made to materials here and there, but for the price you’ll struggle to find anything close to this level of spec and quality.

Any major criticisms or considerations before you buy? Well it could definitely use some additional fans internally (check out our full review), especially if you’re going with some hotter hardware. In its stock configuration we’d invest in two powerful 120mm fans for the front, and relegate the included fan to act as an exhaust in the rear. Then in time potentially throw in another 120mm fan in the roof as intake as well, just to maintain a positive internal airflow to help mitigate dust build up. But otherwise there’s not a lot to it. For the price it’s impeccable.

