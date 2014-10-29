Trending

Philips' Latest 4K Monitor Is Huge At 40 Inches

By

Philips has a new 4K desktop monitor. One that's... 40-inches big.

According to a report on TFTCentral.co.uk, Philips announced a 40" 4K monitor. Yes, you read that right; despite the fact that the size would have categorized this as a TV, Philips is selling the BDM4065UC as a computer monitor.

Inside the disturbingly large monitor you'll find a VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a 300 cd/m­­2 brightness rating, and a reported static contrast ratio of 5000:1. Viewing angles are 176 degrees for both horizontal and vertical viewing, and the screen is sRGB calibrated with a Delta-E of < 3. Gray-to-Gray response time is 3 ms with SmartResponse enabled, with an 8.5 ms time if disabled.

For display inputs, the monitor has a DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports (one if which also has MHL support). There is also a 3.5 mm analog audio input, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a four-port USB 3.0 hub built in. The HDMI ports are HDMI version 1.4 ports, so they only support 4K at 30 Hz. Fortunately, the DisplayPort and Mini-DisplayPort interfaces will support 4K at 60 Hz.

All things considered, the spec sheet is certainly promising. It's not a G-Sync or FreeSync enabled monitor, and it won't be the best for FPS gaming, but due to the large size, chances are that you won't have to turn on Display Scaling, which is considered a necessity on smaller 4K monitors due to the high pixel density.

Official pricing hasn't been announced yet, although TFTCentral reports that Philips mentioned availability for December or early 2015, with pricing at about £600, which translates to about $800 USD. The monitor is also listed for pre-order in Norway, where it sells for 6990 Norwegian Krone, translating to about $840 after removing VAT.

Comment from the forums
  • stan4r 29 October 2014 15:54
    Been sitting in front of a 32" 1920 by 1080, a couple feet in front of me... I think ~40" is the perfect size for 4k
    Reply
  • therogerwilco 29 October 2014 16:08
    TAKE MY MONEH OMG!!!! Time to upgrade from the ZR30W
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 29 October 2014 16:21
    Might actually be the first monitor that I think is 'too big'... though I'll have to try it out for a year or two to make an informed decision. I wonder how well it would work for shooters, if you can tweak the field of view of the game to be wide then you could use the huge size of the display to show peripheral data.
    Reply
  • KenZen2B 29 October 2014 17:03
    Wait till the monitor has Display Port 1.3 and HDMI 2.0.
    Reply
  • Gunbuster 29 October 2014 17:15
    Nothing "Disturbing" about it. I find the Seiki 39" pretty much perfect for 4k on a desk.
    Reply
  • CaedenV 29 October 2014 17:23
    This is awesome! I sit a little further from my monitor than a traditional setup and have found that a 27" display is a bit too small, and with my current resolution at 1200p the pixel density is far too low (especially now that I have been spoiled with my phone). When I heard about 4K coming out a few years ago I did the math and figured out that with my setup a monitor in the 36-42" range at 4K should be the perfect size and pixel density for my setup. Lo and behold just over 2 years later not only will the perfect display be available, but it will be well under $1,000! It is like they tapped into my dreams and made a monitor just for me!

    Now all I need to do is finish school (again), get a job (again), pay a few debts (again), and then I can pick this up! ... I guess it might still be a while. :,(
    Reply
  • B4vB5 29 October 2014 17:34
    It's a nice monitor, but since it is not gamer-specced wrt response times and so on, I will that the 50 inch Samsung UE50HU6900 is still the better choice at the same price. You just gotta have a 970/980 to drive the Samsung though(HDMI 2.0 out)
    Reply
  • none12345 29 October 2014 17:42
    No thanks. I want a 4k 23" monitor. I dont need a huge screen, i need more pixel density. This is just 4 2k screens stuck together. No better pixel density.

    We need 200 dpi @120hz, not this 100 dpi @60hz crap we've been stuck with for more then a decade now. (110 in the case of this monitor).

    And yes i know there are 120hz monitors, i have a 144hz one. But i want 200 dpi, not 100.
    Reply
  • ATL_Tech_Guy 29 October 2014 17:47
    If we're maxing the screensize for 4K monitors, I think 96dpi is correct for Windows 8 and 10 at 100% zoom right? So that would be 45-50". I think Quad HD is 32" size.
    Reply
  • qlum 29 October 2014 18:22
    If it where not for the support of programs on desktops I feel like 23inch would be the perfect size for a 4k display. But since it is not I think for now 30 inch would do.
    Reply