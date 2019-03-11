Philips Lists 4K HDR 32-inch Momentum Monitor

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is expanding its Momentum lineup. The company has listed the 326M6VJRMB monitor on its UK website, and it combines a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution with DisplayHDR 600 in a 32-inch display, complete with an Ambiglow lighting system for deeper immersion.

DisplayHDR 600 is what Philips in its announcement called "true" HDR, which is becoming increasingly popular on consumer displays. It's supposed to offer a better picture than standard displays through a more dynamic lighting system. The 326M6VJRMB's DisplayHDR 600 support means it boasts a peak brightness of 600 nits and local dimming. That combination of features (among others) results in a more dynamic image with darker shadows and brighter highlights than standard monitors.

We're oversimplifying things--you can learn more about HDR in our article exploring the technology. But the gist is that HDR allows monitors to look better without requiring them to have even more pixels shoved into their already densely packed displays.

Ambiglow does what you'd expect. Philips outfitted the 326M6VJRMB with RGB LEDs to project light underneath and behind the monitor. Those lights can be set to respond to what's happening on-screen, ostensibly to aid immersion, or just to shine a specific color.

The 326M6VJRMB features a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync (assumedly FreeSync 2 HDR) support that works between 40 and 60Hz refresh rates. It also boasts a 3,000:1 static contrast, 178-degree viewing angles and 10-bit color.

Philips also equipped the 326M6VJRMB with a height and tilt-adjustable stand that can be replaced with a standard VESA mount. Connectivity is offered via three HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4 and four USB 3.0 ports, as well as 3.5mm audio in and out.

More information about the 326M6VJRMB is available on Philips' UK website; however, the monitor isn't listed on the U.S. version of the site, and Philips hasn't revealed pricing or availability.