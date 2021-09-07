Get This 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for Under $300

The best gaming monitors combine a high resolution with a silky smooth refresh rate for an affordable cost, but this deal adds in a large screen as well.

At Newegg right now, get $70 off the Pixio PXC327 32-inch curved gaming monitor — which will give you 32 inches of gaming greatness for just $289.99.

Pixio PXC327 32-inch curved gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $289.99 at Newegg with code PXC327PDEAL

Thanks to this limited discount code, you can get $70 off this 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor — boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, a 123% sRGB color gamut for vivid color, HDR for depth and luminosity, and 120Hz VRR support for connecting consoles.View Deal

In our Pixio PXC327 review , we called this monitor “a 1440p bargain,” and now it's even more affordable with this hefty $70 price cut. The 1500R curvature is ideal for reducing the strain of scanning across a flat surface, and blue light-reducing controls ensure you can play for longer sessions without eye ache.

It’s hard to fault this VA 1440p monitor at such a low cost, as it offers an excellent, large color gamut after calibration, plus strong contrast. All in all, you can look forward to a bright, vivid, immersive picture.

And all of this is packed into a stylish, thin bezel chassis with VESA-compatible mounting, a whole host of I/O (including USB passthrough), adaptive sync and flicker free technology. For under $300, you will struggle to find another monitor this good at this price.