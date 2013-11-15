PlayStation 4 Scores High On Repairability Scale

Sony's PS4 launched today, and the iFixit team has wasted no time in getting down to the nitty gritty. The site, as usual, was among the first in line for the PS4 just so it could tear it apart and assess how easy it is to repair. The answer? Pretty easy. iFixit reports that the new PlayStation console is easy-to-open and repair friendly, scoring an 8 out of 10 on its repairability scale. Not bad!

Notable finds include a user-replaceable hard drive, Security Torx screws, and tattle-tale anti-tamper stickers. It's worth noting that the user replaceable drive is stowed behind an easily removable cover, and you don't have to remove the case to replace the HDD. In other words, you don't need to worry about those 'warranty void if seal removed/damaged' stickers. They don't come into play until later in the game.

The chips inside include the eight-core 64-bit AMD Jaguar CPU and Radeon GPU we heard about previously. This is working alongside 16 x 512 MB of Samsung GDDR5 RAM (total is 8 GB), Samsung's K4B2G1646E-BCK0 2 Gb DDR3 SDRAM, and a secondary processor for network tasks.

Check the full list of chips below:

• SCEI CXD90026G SoC (includes AMD "Jaguar" CPU Cores and Radeon GPU)

• Samsung K4G41325FC-HC03 512 MB GDDR5 RAM (total of 16 x 512 MB = 8 GB)

• SCEI CXD90025G Secondary/Low Power Processor for Network Tasks

• Samsung K4B2G1646E-BCK0 2 Gb DDR3 SDRAM

• Macronix MX25L25635FMI 256 Mb Serial Flash Memory

• Marvell Wireless Avastar 88W8797 7 Integrated 2x2 WLAN/Bluetooth/FM Single-Chip SoC

• Panasonic MN86471A HDMI Communication LSI

• Marvell 88EC060-NN82 Ethernet Controller

• SCEI 1327KM44S

• Genesys Logic GL3520 USB 3.0 Hub Controller

• Samsung K4G41325FC-HC03 4 Gb (512 MB) GDDR5 RAM

• International Rectifier 35858 N326P IC2X

• Macronix 25L1006E CMOS Serial Flash Memory

• Renesas SCEI RJ832841FP1

• Microchip Technology 312 3536A

For all the gory photos and the step-by-step guide, hit up iFixit.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.