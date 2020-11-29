Save $110 on Plugable's 96W, Dual 4K, 10 Gbps USB-C Dock

Whether you're using a MacBook Pro or another laptop with Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C connectivity, you need a good docking station that can both charge your computer and pump data out to multiple monitors over a single wire. Plugable's new TBT3-UDZ dock is likely your best choice and it's now available for just $189 at Amazon for Prime members, a saving of $110 off the MSRP of $299.

Most Thunderbolt 3 docking stations cost well over $200 so finding one of the best for less makes this one of the best Cyber Monday tech deals around.

When I tested the Plugable TBT3-UDZ, I noted that this docking station easily outputs to dual 4K monitors at 60 Hz over your choice of either HDMI or DisplayPort (it has two of each port, but can only use two at a time) and that it also provides 96W of charging for your laptop, the most you can possibly get and a match for the MacBook Pro's own power adapter. I tested with my ThinkPad X1 Carbon and got great connectivity to both my 4K monitors at once, the ability to connect a slew of peripherals and plenty of juice.

Plugable TBT3-UDZ Docking Station: was $299, now $189 at Amazon

This powerful Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C docking station supports dual 4K monitors, charges at up to 96W and has 7 USB out ports, including 2 that support USB 10 Gbps transfers. It features an attractive aluminum chassis that can sit vertically or horizontally. Click the coupon button to get it at this price.View Deal

The TBT3-UDZ works with laptops that have Thunderbolt 3 or just USB-C, in which case it will send video using USB's alternative mode. It has 7 different USB 3 ports, two of which can output at 10 Gbps. It also features both SD card and microSD card readers, gigabit Ethernet and audio out.

What I like most about the Plugable TBT3-UDZ is its design and build quality. It has a really sleek, matte aluminum chassis that comes with a stand so you have the choice of either using it vertically or horizontally.

