Small Package, Big Storage: PNY U3 Pro Elite 512GB MicroSD Down To $100

(Image credit: Amazon)

Do you love taking photographs and recording videos on your smartphone, but always run out of storage? Are you sick of not having enough space for your Nintendo Switch games? Here's your opportunity to expand your storage space with PNY's U3 Pro Elite microSD card. The 256GB model, which retails for $139.99, is down to $59.99. The larger 512GB model that has a normal $189.99 is selling for $99.99.

Starting with the obvious, the PNY U3 Pro Elite is a microSDXC card that has earned the Class 10, U3 (UHS Speed Class 3), V30 (Video Speed Class 30) and A2 (Application Performance Class 2) certifications. In layman terms, PNY's offerings are fully capable of keeping up the latest 4K devices whether they be smartphones, action cameras, DSLRs and other devices.

Independent of the capacity, PNY's U3 Pro Elite microSD cards deliver up read and write speeds up to 100 MB/s and 80 MB/s, respectively. Whether you achieve the rated speeds depends on your device though. PNY also affirms that its U3 Pro Elite microSD cards are magnet-proof, shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof and X-ray-proof. An SD adapter is included in case you want to use the U3 Pro Elite in a device with a standard SD slot.

They PNY U3 Pro Elite microSD cards are backed by PNY's limited lifetime warranty.