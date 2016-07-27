Pokémon Plus Go Device Delayed Until September

Pokémon Go Plus, the hardware side of Pokémon Go, was supposed to come out at the end of July. However, Nintendo pushed back the launch by two months. Now it will come out at some point in September.
The accessory connects to your phone via Bluetooth low energy and provides a way for you to receive notifications through vibrations and a small light. With the device on your wrist, you don't have to keep your phone open and in your hand. When you are near a Pokéstop, the device's light will blink, and the entire piece will vibrate. You can press a button on it to scan the location for items, but you’ll still actually have to collect your rewards by tapping on your phone.
As for capturing Pokémon, the light will flash when a creature is nearby. All you need to do is press the button on the device to throw a ball and attempt to catch the Pokémon. However, you can only throw a Poké Ball with Pokémon Go Plus if you’ve caught the creature before. If you successfully catch it, the device will flash and vibrate.
With a two-month delay, Nintendo might be missing out on an important window of opportunity. Students won’t be able to use it as much because school is back in session and those who do buy it will have less time to use it as fall and winter will be around the corner. However, that won’t stop the die-hard fans from buying the device. Just be sure not to miss class or freeze to death searching for that one elusive Pokémon.
It might be die down or it could explode into more madness.
If they implement VS battling where the AI would choose the attacks and not the player, trading between players and breeding, this thing will be bigger than it is now because for once a customer will not have to buy a Nintendo system to play an exclusive Nintendo title.
I wont even mention if they release 2nd or 3rd gen Pokémon via an update. Or do special group events for rare Pokémon like legendries.
Pokémon Go is not a Nintendo game! Nintendo did not make the game!
This game have been around before, its called Ingres, The company just licensed the Pokémon IP and placed it on top of the platform Ingress already had.
All this misinformation is exactly why Nintendo's stock almost doubled in price then with investors found out Nintendo did not own or make the game the stock price drop like a rock.