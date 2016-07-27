Trending

Pokémon Plus Go Device Delayed Until September

Pokémon Go Plus, the hardware side of Pokémon Go, was supposed to come out at the end of July. However, Nintendo pushed back the launch by two months. Now it will come out at some point in September.

The accessory connects to your phone via Bluetooth low energy and provides a way for you to receive notifications through vibrations and a small light. With the device on your wrist, you don't have to keep your phone open and in your hand. When you are near a Pokéstop, the device's light will blink, and the entire piece will vibrate. You can press a button on it to scan the location for items, but you’ll still actually have to collect your rewards by tapping on your phone.

As for capturing Pokémon, the light will flash when a creature is nearby. All you need to do is press the button on the device to throw a ball and attempt to catch the Pokémon. However, you can only throw a Poké Ball with Pokémon Go Plus if you’ve caught the creature before. If you successfully catch it, the device will flash and vibrate.

With a two-month delay, Nintendo might be missing out on an important window of opportunity. Students won’t be able to use it as much because school is back in session and those who do buy it will have less time to use it as fall and winter will be around the corner. However, that won’t stop the die-hard fans from buying the device. Just be sure not to miss class or freeze to death searching for that one elusive Pokémon.

  • thundervore 27 July 2016 21:05
    I wish they will make Pokémon go sync with other activity trackers so you don't have to take your phone with you everywhere just to hatch the eggs.
  • Kenneth Barker 27 July 2016 21:09
    Pokemon Go will most likely be an after thought come September. Most mobile games come and go very quickly, and I don't see Pokemon go being any different
  • thundervore 27 July 2016 22:04
    18343803 said:
    Pokemon Go will most likely be an after thought come September. Most mobile games come and go very quickly, and I don't see Pokemon go being any different

    It might be die down or it could explode into more madness.

    If they implement VS battling where the AI would choose the attacks and not the player, trading between players and breeding, this thing will be bigger than it is now because for once a customer will not have to buy a Nintendo system to play an exclusive Nintendo title.

    I wont even mention if they release 2nd or 3rd gen Pokémon via an update. Or do special group events for rare Pokémon like legendries.
  • hoofhearted 28 July 2016 13:57
    The social dynamic is what attracts groups of people to local spots to participate is it's main attraction. Collecting creatures, gps, ar etc add to this. Since MS owns Minecraft, I am waiting for them to pull out something like MineWorld where you can build structures onto a barren GPS laid-out world (like PokeMon Go) with your friends, fight Zombies together, all in an inexpensive hololens. Have a phone version too, but the Hololens would be the better experience.
  • shrapnel_indie 28 July 2016 14:00
    I just want the radar to work. I don't want to DL their other app (Ingress) to try to circumvent a broken radar, and I don't want TOS breaking GPS spoofing. The wrist gadget sounds nice, but how soon after purchase will it be left sitting and collecting dust?
  • wifiburger 30 July 2016 16:12
    leave it to Nintendo to go beyond stupid with their games, Pokeman Go is pure stupidity
  • thundervore 31 July 2016 02:03
    18357790 said:
    leave it to Nintendo to go beyond stupid with their games, Pokeman Go is pure stupidity

    Pokémon Go is not a Nintendo game! Nintendo did not make the game!

    This game have been around before, its called Ingres, The company just licensed the Pokémon IP and placed it on top of the platform Ingress already had.

    All this misinformation is exactly why Nintendo's stock almost doubled in price then with investors found out Nintendo did not own or make the game the stock price drop like a rock.
  • virtualban 01 August 2016 13:15
    Don't forget PokemonGoNecklace, PokemonGoEarRings, PokemonGoFingerRings, PokemonGoVibraShirt, PokemonGoPikaChurt, ... and please, don't go diverge your attention to games that can actually change the world, like the fractal based 'No Man's Sky' or some educational platforms. No, any diversion from total attention drainage should be made so hard to resist that the few exceptions may as well go out of sight and try build universes or something... #BAUniC
