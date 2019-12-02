Acer's 15.6-Inch USB-C Portable Monitor Is Just $110

(Image credit: Acer)

If you’re looking to treat yourself with some of the best Cyber Monday tech deals , a portable monitor is a great way to boost your screen real estate and, therefore, your productivity. Right now, the 15.6-inch Acer PM161Q is on sale for $110 , its cheapest price ever.

Acer PM161Q - was $180, now $110 @ Amazon

With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen this portable display is great for getting more screen space, especially with a laptop or while on the go. With one cable, you can connect your PC via the USB-C port, while also charging the monitor. There's also a MicroUSB port. View Deal

The PM161Q connects to your PC -- or even a tablet or smartphone or Raspberry Pi -- via USB-C. It can also charge via its USB-C port or the MicroUSB one. The monitor’s IPS panel should deliver good image quality even when viewing from the sides. Unlike many portable monitors, it even comes with a little kickstand. This is great for a second display when traveling away from your desktop PC, using a laptop or, perhaps, doing a work presentation.

