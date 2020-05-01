This 15.6-inch Acer Portable Monitor Is on Sale for $130

Acer’s PM191Q portable monitor, a lightweight 1080p @ 60Hz display with a 15.6”-inch screen, is on sale for $129.99 on Newegg for the next 13 hours. That’s 28% off its usual selling price of $179.99.

The PM191Q comes with a USB Type-C port for video and charges via Micro USB, with all necessary cables included. Prioritizing portability over features, it weighs in at 2.1 pounds and has a thickness of 0.8 inches. It’s also got a built-in tilt adjustable kickstand, though its 7 ms response time might be slow for some competitive games.



At $130, this monitor is perfect for anyone working off a mini PC as opposed to a laptop, as its light carrying weight allows it to be stuffed into a backpack as easily as any laptop while its price allows a combo mini PC and portable monitor to rival a laptop for affordability.

It may not be able to keep up with the best gaming monitors or some of the built-in displays on some our best gaming laptops, but for versatility, a portable monitor allows plug and play support that built-in screens don’t, especially as a secondary display.