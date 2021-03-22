PowerColor Preps Cheap Radeon RX 6700 Graphics Card with 6GB of Memory

In a world where more or less up-to-date graphics cards cost hundreds of U.S. dollars, it is hard to call any of them an entry-level product, but this is exactly the kind of graphics board that PowerColor is preparing to launch. The company is about to release its Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics board with 6GB of memory that promises to cost less than existing offerings.

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 non-XT is a yet-to-be-announced product that is expected to be based on a cut-down version of the company's Navi 22 GPU, so expect it to feature less than 2560 stream processors and offer lower performance than the RX 6700 XT model. AMD is projected to position its Radeon RX 6700 for gamers that play at a 2560x1440 resolution, though at this point, it is unknown how the RX 6700 stacks up against the RX 6700 XT.

PowerColor has accidentally published images of its Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics card with 6GB of memory, reports TechPowerUp. The maker of add-in-boards (AIBs) did not really publish the product's specifications but demonstrated its looks. The card seems to be rather long but not as 'tall' as the Radeon RX 6700 XT/6800 XT product and is two slots wide. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a cooling system featuring at least four thick heat pipes and two fans.

It's unclear whether AMD plans to give its partners some freedom and allow them to install either 6GB or 12GB of GDDR6 memory on their Radeon RX 6700 cards, but there are reports Asus might offer a Radeon RX 6700 board with 12GB of memory.

Graphics cards with 6GB of memory will naturally cost less than boards with 12GB of GDDR6 DRAM. Still, it is unclear whether the difference will be significant enough for the end-user to justify performance drops in memory-hungry games. Furthermore, it is unclear whether it makes any financial sense for GPU makers to release AIBs with less memory onboard, because they cannot get enough GPUs from their partners.

In any case, the unintentional leak by PowerColor indicates that the company is ready to launch its Radeon RX 6700 Fighter soon and is waiting for AMD to formally announce the vanilla Radeon RX 6700 based on a cut-down Navi 22.