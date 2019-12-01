Pre-Cyber Monday Chromebook Deal: Samsung Laptop for $89

If you're looking for a cheap secondary device, or perhaps a starter PC for a young kid, there's a Chromebook deal ahead of Cyber Monday you shouldn't miss.



Specifically, Best Buy has an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook for $89. That's $100 off its retail price.

This thing isn't a powerhouse. It's running an Intel Atom x5 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC flash storage. The 11-inch display has a resolution of 1366 x 768.

But if you're looking for something affordable and only need some web browsing and emailing, this will do the job, especially for a kid.



You can bump the memory and storage up to 4GB and 32GB, respectively at $119, if you so choose.

