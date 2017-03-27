Sony Updates PS4 Pro Media Player To Support 4K Videos

In addition to major system updates for the new PlayStation 4 Pro, Sony continues to update the many native apps that come with the console. Those who use it for entertainment will discover an update for the Media Player app that allows it to play 4K videos.

To be clear, this means that you can have a 4K video in mp4 format and play it on the PS4 Pro via a USB device. The update will also let you watch 4K VR content through the PlayStation VR HMD, which has a per-eye resolution of 960 x 1080 and uses RGB subpixel OLED technology, which means each individual pixel can reproduce any color. This, in turn, makes for better colors.

If you already have a home server for media connected to the console, the app will automatically detect it as a source for content. But if you're using additional USB-based storage devices as an extension of the console’s hard drive space for game saves and other apps, you won’t be able to use those same devices to store and play videos.



The update doesn’t change the fact that you can’t use 4K Blu-ray discs on the console, but the added support for digital 4K video playback is an adequate substitution. However, if you do want to use a console to play 4K Blu-ray discs, your best bet is the Xbox One S.