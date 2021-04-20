PS5 Bundles, RTX 3080, AMD GPUs Abound in Latest Newegg Shuffle

A Newegg shuffle hitting on Tuesday isn't too much of a surprise, but today's raffle comes with a lot of options, including the PS5. That's right: On top of the typical RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and AMD GPU and CPU options, there are also two PlayStation 5 bundles up for potential purchase in today's Newegg Shuffle.

These Playstation 5 bundles both include the disc drive version of the console, a DualSense controller, The Nioh Collection, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. One option also has a Playstation HD Camera, while the other includes The Last of Us: Part II.

Back on the PC end of things, you'll find options for the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT. You can buy the Asus and MSI RTX 3070 cards on their own, but everything else only comes bundled with either a motherboard or power supply.

Most of these graphics cards rank towards the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, with prices at least lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

These prices don't match the official MSRPs, but they're still a sight bit lower than you're likely to find with scalpers. Some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features. Keep an eye out for the bundles though, as rather than offering good deals, they're often just included to try to get rid of extra stock on items like motherboards.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!