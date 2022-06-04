Radeon 660M iGPU Delivers Over 30 FPS In God of War at 1080P With FSR 2.0

TechEpiphany on YouTube (opens in new tab) recently tested AMD's new Radeon 660M integrated graphics chip in God of War, featuring the new FSR 2.0 update. The iGPU may not be one of the best graphics cards, but the little 15W RDNA 2 chip managed to eke out playable frame rates at 1080P (1920 x 1080) without reducing graphics detail all that much. An impressive result considering its ultra-low-power budget and underwhelming specifications.

However, according to TechEpiphany's testing with the Ryzen 5 6600H, the Radeon 660M isn't a terrible option for gaming as long as you have a resolution upscaler at hand like AMD's FSR 2.0 in God of War.

At 1080P, with a combination of low, medium, and high settings, and FSR 2.0 in balanced mode, the Radeon 660M could output a respectable 30 FPS overall, with highs in the 35 FPS range.

Unfortunately, FSR 2.0 in performance mode did not change performance, with frame rates still in the 30 FPS range in the same scene. However, when the scene changed from an outside forest to a home interior, frame rates improved from 35 to 38 FPS. The Radeon 660M is far below the recommended requirement of a Radeon RX 5700 for 1080P gaming with FSR 2.0. In addition, FSR 2.0 needs far more compute overhead than FSR 1.0 ever did due to the increased demands of its temporal scaling algorithm.

The Radeon 660M is one of AMD's first RDNA 2-based integrated graphics solutions in AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) mobile APUs. The Radeon 660M and the Radeon 680M are the only RDNA 2-based iGPUs available from AMD, except for the custom Aerith SoC packed inside Valve's Steam Deck.

The Radeon 660M is the weakest of the duo, featuring half the core specifications of the Radeon 680M, including 384 cores and a 1,900 MHz boost clock. The Radeon 680M comes with 768 cores and a much higher 2,400 MHz boost clock.

But, on the flip side, the Radeon 660M comes with a substantially lower TDP of just 15W, making it a lovely offering for lightweight ultrabooks and other mobile devices. The Radeon 680M, on the contrary, features a maximum TDP of 45W.

Overall, the Radeon 660M isn't going to win any awards for being the best gaming GPU ever. But, it can provide a playable gaming experience on even the most graphically demanding games, which is fantastic considering its 15W power budget. So it's not surprising that we see reasonable frame rates from FSR 2.0 from an iGP. We even saw similar results with Intel's integrated graphics.