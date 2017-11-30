AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.4 Driver Now Available

AMD released the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.4 driver with support for Oculus Dash Open Beta and Doom VFR.

In addition to stability and performance improvements, the release fixes a number of problems, including system instability due to HBCC segment size on Radeon RX Vega graphics cards and system hangs when switching display modes in Star Wars Battlefront II on Crossfire-enabled systems. These new drivers also fixed an issue where incorrect clock speeds and power values were reported on some Vega GPUs.

Known Issues

Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may intermittently experience stability issues while enabling/disabling HBCC.

It should be noted that AMD Radeon RX Vega, Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, and R9 Fury AMD Radeon Pro Duo are only supported by Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition on Windows 7/10 64-bit.

You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.4 at AMD’s website.