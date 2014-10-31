Rapoo's V900 Gaming Mouse Might Be A Winner

Rapoo, a manufacturer of peripherals that are normally geared to office applications, has announced a gaming mouse called the V900, and aside from the browser navigation buttons, it has an ambidextrous design.

The V900 comes with a black body with rubber grips and has LED-lit accents on the body and the scroll wheel. The lighting can be customized with 16 million color options.

As far as specifications go, the mouse comes quite lavishly equipped. It packs an 8200 DPI VPro gaming sensor with a V-Power3 gaming chip and a 32-bit ARM processor. The sensor is capable of tracking with up to 30 Gs of acceleration and speeds of up to 3.8 meters per second for very twitchy gaming. The lift-off distance is also customizable and can range between 1 to 5 mm to suit your tracking style.

Also built into the mouse is a bit of onboard memory for macros, although the mouse doesn't have that many switches. You'll find the standard left and right mouse buttons (which have Omron switches), two browser navigation buttons, a clickable scroll wheel and a DPI switcher.

Based on the specs, the Rapoo V900 looks like an excellent gaming mouse, and the appearance is subtle enough to appeal to a large audience. Priced at $62 on Amazon, Rapoo might just have a winner on its hands.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.