ASRock Implants AMD Ryzen 4000 Six-Core APU In New SBC

AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series Processor (Image credit: AMD)

Various SiSoftware submissions (via @momomo_us) suggest that ASRock has prepared a new single board computer (SBC) powered by one of AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) APUs.

The original 4X4-V1000 measures 4.09 x 4.02 inches (103.9 x 102.1mm). ASRock bills 4X4-V1000 as a 4X4 motherboard. Given the model name, the upcoming 4X4-V2000 should uphold the same dimensions as its predecessor. Technically, the SBC is between the Nano-ITX and Pico-ITX categories, putting it in the same playing field as Intel's NUC (Next Unit of Computing).

We don't know the specifics of the 4X4-V2000 yet (or even if Asus is definitely releasing it) , but SiSoftware entries point to the incorporation of a new processor. Apparently, ASRock has endowed the 4X4-V2000 with a Ryzen 5 4600U chip, which represents a significant upgrade over the puny Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor on the 4X4-V1000.

ASRock 4X4-V2000 (Image credit: SiSoftware)

The Ryzen Embedded V1605B is a Zen processor that's built with GlobalFoundries' 14nm process. The processor offers four CPU cores and eight threads at a 2 GHz clock speed and a boost clock up to 3.2 GHz. The V1605B's cTDP (configurable thermal design power) spans between 12W and 25W. On the graphics side, the V1807B has eight Vega compute units (CUs) clocked up to 1.1 GHz at its disposal.

In comparison, the Ryzen 5 4600U is one of AMD's latest mobile APUs that brings together the Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC's 7nm FinFET process. The six-core, 12-thread chip flaunts a 2.1 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock. The APU is rated for 15W but can operate between 10W and 25W. It comes equipped with six Vega units that max out at 1.5 GHz.

The 4X4-V2000 is a niche product, competing with the likes of Raspberry Pi and more powerful SBCs. But given its specifications, we wouldn't be surprised if the SBC starts to gain popularity outside its market. The 4X4-V2000 would provide a strong foundation for a small-form-factor (SFF) build, for example. It's evident that ASRock or someone is evaluating the 4X4-V2000, which explains how the SBC got into the SiSoftware's database. Therefore, we hope to see an announcement from ASRock in the near future.