Ambidextrous Abyssus V2 Is Razer’s $50 Budget Mouse

Razer brought forth another rodent to its mouse family with the ambidextrous Abyssus V2, an updated version of the original Abyssus that comes in at the same $49.99 price. This gives Razer a slightly smaller and less expensive mouse (most other Razer mice start at $69.99 or more) to flesh out its lineup.

The Abyssus V2 has a fairly standard mouse design, but it evinces a few elements cribbed from other Razer mice. For example, the left and right click buttons are grooved and appear to have a lower profile, like the Diamondback. The front grill is the same look you’ll find on the Naga Hex, and the rubberized side grips evoke the Mamba mice.

It’s also ambidextrous, and Razer is marketing the design as ideal for any type of grip, including palm, fingertip or claw. Usually when a mouse maker develops a product that’s good for everyone, it’s not great for anyone. Often, I’ve found that ambidextrous mice in particular require me to hold them at a slight left angle, as was the case with the Razer Diamondback.

The Abyssus V2 is among the smallest mice that Razer carries, measuring 117 x 64 x 38 mm (LxWxH). For comparison, the (rather large) Mamba is 128 x 70 x 42.5 mm (LxWxH), and the little travel-size Orochi is 99 x 67 x 35 mm (LxWxH). Perhaps a more direct comparison, size-wise, is the Naga Hex V2, which is 119 x 75 x 43 mm (LxWxH).

To trim costs, Razer employed three-color (green, teal, blue) lighting instead of RGB, and the palm rest logo and scroll wheel are backlit. There are four programmable buttons, including a DPI switcher--but there’s just one DPI button. Although you can set five DPI levels in the Synapse software, and Razer claimed you can “toggle between” them, you really will have to click through all five stages to return to your initial setting.

Razer did not reveal the sensor it employed in the Abyssus V2 other than to say that it’s a “5,000 DPI optical sensor.”

Simply put, the Abyssus V2 is designed as a budget option. One could argue that fifty bucks is too much for a “budget” mouse when there are significantly less expensive “budget” mice available, but in any case, the Abyssus V2 is the least expensive Razer mouse you can buy.

The company is accepting preorders now. The Abyssus V2 will be available “this month.”