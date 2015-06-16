Razer Announces Mamba, Mamba TE Gaming Mice

With E3 starting today, Razer took some time to introduce an updated version of its Mamba gaming mouse. The company is calling it the "world's most advanced gaming mouse," featuring a new sensor and its Adjustable Click Force Technology. In fact, Razer unveiled two versions of the mouse, both with nine programmable buttons and a battery life of 20 hours.

The two notable upgrades on both versions start with the sensor. The previous Mamba mouse had a 4G laser sensor, but this new Mamba now has a 5G sensor with tracking up to a massive 16,000 DPI. For you multi-screen users, that means that you don't have to move the mouse very far in order to reach any point on your screens. And if you do have to lift the mouse, it's able to detect movement up to 0.1 mm off of the mousepad.

There's also Razer's own technology incorporated into the Mamba called Adjustable Click Force, which adjusts, of all things, the sensitivity of the click force -- in other words, the amount of force needed to activate the left and right mouse buttons. There are 14 different adjustments for the click force so you can set it to the point where you really have to push down hard on the buttons to activate it, or you can go to the other end of the spectrum where the slightest hint of a push will activate it.

Razer Mamba Razer Mamba Tournament Edition 16,000 DPI laser sensor 16,000 DPI laser sensor 210 inches per second / 50 G acceleration 210 inches per second / 50 G acceleration Adjustable Click Force Technology mouse buttons -- 9 programmable buttons including the tilt-click scroll wheel 9 programmable buttons including the tilt-click scroll wheel Wired and wireless connection mode with 1 ms response time -- Magnetic charging dock -- Battery life: Approximately 20 hrs (continuous gaming) Battery life: Approximately 20 hrs (continuous gaming) Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options Razer Synapse enabled Razer Synapse enabled 2.13 m / 7 ft. lightweight, braided fiber USB charging cable 2.13 m / 7 ft. lightweight, braided fiber cable 128 mm / 5 in. (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76 in. (Width) x 42.5 mm / 1.67 in. (Height) 128 mm / 5 in. (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76 in. (Width) x 42.5 mm / 1.67 in. (Height) 125 g / 0.27 lbs. 133 g / 0.29 lbs. (with cable)

Tournament Edition

Razer believes that this is its best gaming mouse yet, so it also came out with a Tournament Edition of the Mamba. It has almost all of the same features as its counterpart except for the fact that it's a wired peripheral, so you don't have to worry about losing any communication.

As is tradition with almost every new Razer product, the Mamba will also incorporate the company's Chroma color technology to its two LED lighting strips placed on both sides of the mouse.

The new Mamba is expected sometime in Q3 of 2015 with the wireless version priced at $149.99 and the Tournament Edition less expensive at $89.99. At first glance it seems like just another gaming mouse, but we'd like to see Adjustable Click Force in action. Not only that, but we're curious to see how much force, or lack thereof, players really want during gameplay.

