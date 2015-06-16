Trending

Razer Announces Mamba, Mamba TE Gaming Mice

By

With E3 starting today, Razer took some time to introduce an updated version of its Mamba gaming mouse. The company is calling it the "world's most advanced gaming mouse," featuring a new sensor and its Adjustable Click Force Technology. In fact, Razer unveiled two versions of the mouse, both with nine programmable buttons and a battery life of 20 hours.

The two notable upgrades on both versions start with the sensor. The previous Mamba mouse had a 4G laser sensor, but this new Mamba now has a 5G sensor with tracking up to a massive 16,000 DPI. For you multi-screen users, that means that you don't have to move the mouse very far in order to reach any point on your screens. And if you do have to lift the mouse, it's able to detect movement up to 0.1 mm off of the mousepad.

There's also Razer's own technology incorporated into the Mamba called Adjustable Click Force, which adjusts, of all things, the sensitivity of the click force -- in other words, the amount of force needed to activate the left and right mouse buttons. There are 14 different adjustments for the click force so you can set it to the point where you really have to push down hard on the buttons to activate it, or you can go to the other end of the spectrum where the slightest hint of a push will activate it.

Razer MambaRazer Mamba Tournament Edition
16,000 DPI laser sensor16,000 DPI laser sensor
210 inches per second / 50 G acceleration210 inches per second / 50 G acceleration
Adjustable Click Force Technology mouse buttons--
9 programmable buttons including the tilt-click scroll wheel9 programmable buttons including the tilt-click scroll wheel
Wired and wireless connection mode with 1 ms response time--
Magnetic charging dock--
Battery life: Approximately 20 hrs (continuous gaming)Battery life: Approximately 20 hrs (continuous gaming)
Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color optionsChroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options
Razer Synapse enabledRazer Synapse enabled
2.13 m / 7 ft. lightweight, braided fiber USB charging cable2.13 m / 7 ft. lightweight, braided fiber cable
128 mm / 5 in. (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76 in. (Width) x  42.5 mm / 1.67 in. (Height)128 mm / 5 in. (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76 in. (Width) x  42.5 mm / 1.67 in. (Height)
125 g / 0.27 lbs.133 g / 0.29 lbs. (with cable)

Tournament Edition

Razer believes that this is its best gaming mouse yet, so it also came out with a Tournament Edition of the Mamba. It has almost all of the same features as its counterpart except for the fact that it's a wired peripheral, so you don't have to worry about losing any communication.

As is tradition with almost every new Razer product, the Mamba will also incorporate the company's Chroma color technology to its two LED lighting strips placed on both sides of the mouse.

The new Mamba is expected sometime in Q3 of 2015 with the wireless version priced at $149.99 and the Tournament Edition less expensive at $89.99. At first glance it seems like just another gaming mouse, but we'd like to see Adjustable Click Force in action. Not only that, but we're curious to see how much force, or lack thereof, players really want during gameplay.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ubercake 16 June 2015 14:52
    I'm occasionally inadvertently zooming in/out in high-action sequences in shooters. It will be great to be able to adjust the sensitivity of that right mouse button so it will only trigger when I mean it to, but I: 1) Don't trust wireless when playing multi-player. 2) Won't pay $150 for a mouse (It's not that I can't; I refuse to since I can find a million better ways to spend $150 on my rig). Maybe they don't plan on making that many?

    If they put the mouse sensitivity settings into the tournament edition, I'd spend $80 on a mouse with that capability. I even think $90 is too much for any mouse. But I guess some people out there spend $$$$s on pens?
    Reply
  • RedJaron 16 June 2015 17:27
    Looks like the adjustable click is only in the "regular" model. Seems counter intuitive since a "tournament" edition seems aimed at pro or semi-pro players that would really want that feature.

    I'm confused why they moved the two buttons from the front-left to the center. Those aren't nearly as accessible. And why is it so difficult for mice now to get better battery life? My MX Revolution was good for nearly a week on one charge when I first got it all those years ago. Even now I can still get a few days out of it.
    Reply
  • Geoffrey Swenson 16 June 2015 19:06
    Is the mouse actually programmable? I bought a high end very expensive Razer mouse to replace an excellent, worn out, and unfortunately discontinued Logitech mouse.

    The Logitech programmable keys could do almost anything you wanted to do. But the Razor only could do keystrokes, couldn't do things like change volume or toggle the mute. And the driver was really difficult to install. I'm very technically competent, I'm not saying this because I'm stupid.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 16 June 2015 19:17
    I don't know if it can do ALL of that, but Razer's software ( Synapse ) is pretty robust in what actions can be programmed to each key/button. It's even nicer if you own two Razer products since they can interact with each other through Synapse.
    Reply
  • aliened 16 June 2015 23:16
    I bought my Mamba almost 5 years ago and that same mouse is still rocking to this day, I never had any problems with it, and 5 years of intense gaming in a regular basis without any problems talks a lot imo. Heck, the only reason I would buy this new model is for the aesthetics since I really don't have the need for a new mouse, and I don't think I will for at least a couple of years more. In those days it was like $120 bucks what I paid for it, but if you ask me it was worth every penny.
    Reply
  • ubercake 17 June 2015 11:31
    16067884 said:
    I bought my Mamba almost 5 years ago and that same mouse is still rocking to this day, I never had any problems with it, and 5 years of intense gaming in a regular basis without any problems talks a lot imo. Heck, the only reason I would buy this new model is for the aesthetics since I really don't have the need for a new mouse, and I don't think I will for at least a couple of years more. In those days it was like $120 bucks what I paid for it, but if you ask me it was worth every penny.

    Definitely a good testament to the quality of the Razer mouse. When you put it this way, the cost makes a little more sense. But $150??? There's definitely a lot more competition in the mouse world than there was five years ago.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 17 June 2015 16:23
    I agree. I don't have a problem spending money on a good mouse, but $150 is still pretty steep. I've been using the same two MX Revolutions ( one for home, one for the office, ) since 2007. Even eight years old, I get more battery life out of them than most new mice today. They're comfortable, programmable, and respond very well for my uses. They don't have the insanely high dpi sensors that modern mice have, but I've never felt that hold me back. I was a little worried spending $100 on them back then, but they've been very worth it. I think I could go up to $120 on a mouse, but I'd want a LOT out of a $150 mouse.
    Reply
  • LaRock0wns 18 June 2015 15:06
    I really wish they would add free scrolling mouse wheel to their products. Free scrolling mouse makes a huge difference outside of gaming, like web surfing.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 18 June 2015 16:04
    Yeah, I like Logitech's implementation of that. You can have it start as click-to-click, but it will shift to free spin if you flick it fast enough.
    Reply