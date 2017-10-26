Razer Goes Membrane With 'Cynosa' Keyboard Line

We suppose you have to go SKU to SKU with your competition on all fronts, which is apparently Razer’s strategy with its new Cynosa line of keyboards. Simply put, these are membrane keyboards, not mechanical ones, and not even “Mecha-Membrane,” and they’re meant to compete directly with Corsair’s membrane K55.
There are two Cynosa keyboards in the new line (so far, at least), a standard version and a “pro” version. The only difference is that the pro model sports an underglow feature, which, if you like lots of pretty lights, actually looks tremendous. The underglow offers 24 customizable lighting zones, which we interpret to mean that there are 24 individual, programmable LEDs. Like the K55, it appears that the Cynosa has a translucent plastic backplate that offers quite attractive backlighting, too.
The other feature that the Cynosa line has going for it is extensive programmability. It supports Razer’s Synapse 3 software, which gives you control over virtually endless lighting features (including per-key), and more importantly, allows you to program macros of “unlimited” lengths and assign them to any key.
The Cynosa keyboards promise 10 key rollover (10KRO) and a 1,000Hz polling rate, and they're billed as "spill-resistant."
Razer describes the membrane switches on the Cynosa as “soft cushioned keys with gaming-grade performance,” which is to say, they’re squishy like all inexpensive membrane keyboards. That is not a virtue when it comes to keyboards, although certainly there’s some segment of the population who might like that quite soft feel over mechanical switches.
In any case, Razer is ceding the price battle to Corsair. The Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chroma Pro cost $60 and $80, respectively, whereas the K55 will run you just $50. All three keyboards are currently available, so if you’re in the market for a gaming keyboard that has only membrane switches, you can pick your poison.
I do how ever find it kinda funny that so many people dislike loud computers got to make sure those fans are barely spinning it's to noisy. Then go out and buy a clicky clacky keyboard. That clacking drives me through the walls when hearing it in the youtube video if someone is typing I can not imagine what it would be like if it was in the same room as me...lol
After trying many keyboards, both mechanical and not, can I honestly say mechanical keyboards are better though? Not really, though one thing I can say about mechanical KBs is they last a lot longer. I like the feel, but from a performance standpoint, I can't tell the difference.
As long as I can hit all of my key combos, that's what matters. I do like the lights for finding my way in the dark, but once I'm there don't really need them.
These Razor keyboards do look nice, though.
There are plenty of mechanical keyboards with quieter switches. Blue switches have a tactile bump with a clicker built in to provide audible feedback when a key press activates, but brown switches don't include the clicking part, making them quieter. Red and Black switches leave out both the clicker and the tactile bump. And while some people bottom out their key presses making an audible clack, the keys activate well before that point, so at least for typing, any of the key types without a clicker can be fairly quiet. Rubber o-rings can also be added to the keys to dampen the sound, so that even when you bottom them out, they shouldn't be much louder than a membrane keyboard.
As for the clickers built into some key types like the blue switches, the sound is there to better indicate when each key press has activated, to help you to avoid pressing keys all the way in while typing. It shouldn't be as distracting if you're actually using the keyboard, since it can be perceived as feedback to an action that you're performing. If others are nearby or you're recording a video though, it might be a good idea to get a keyboard with quieter switches and/or install a set of o-rings.
As for the said click-noise, try a Romer-G switch. I use a Logitech g910 and a Corsair Scimitar Pro mouse. Never looked back. You can turn off "Christmas-mode" if you don't like the lighting or change it to something else.
I agree when @UBERCAKE said that they last longer. They do. The actuation is much faster and quite noticeable once you have grown accustomed to mechanical then back to dome.
For the price tag one can buy a keyboard mouse combo already that is way better than any Razer offering. Very pricey for a dome keyboard.