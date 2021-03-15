Gaming Sale: Get up to $500 off Razer Laptops and Accessories

Looking to upgrade your setup with some branded gaming hardware, including some of the best laptops, best mice and/or best microphones? Razer's always near the top when it comes to premium gamer lifestyle gear, but its products usually come with a steep price tag to match.

But right now at Best Buy, you can circumvent this problem with site-wide Razer deals including up to $500 off Razer Blade laptops and up to $60 off accessories.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,299, now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This configuration of the sleek Razer Blade 15 offers 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Up top is a gorgeously vivid 4K display for unmatched clarity.

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Best Buy

Starting with the RGB lighting you know (and maybe love) from Razer products, the Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard packs gaming-centric keyboard switches with Razer's own patented linear optical switch technology for faster key press registration, all packed into a quality aluminum construction.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: was $129, now $89 at Best Buy

This ultra light and ultra ergonomic 88g gaming mouse sports a 77 hour battery life, a second generation Razer optical mouse switch for faster response time and a 20K DPI optical sensor for peak precision.

Tempting, right? But for those who aren't really feeling it with these deals (or like colors other than black and green), we've got you covered. Check out what Dell is up to with its Alienware discounts, or the ongoing Lenovo Legion price cuts.