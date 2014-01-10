Trending

Razer's New Adaro Headphones are Made for Music

By

Razer is taking pre-orders for four different headphones focused on music listening.

Last week Razer reported that it has launched a new headphones series called Adaro. This new lineup will initially feature four models focused on delivering high quality music listening as well as durability and comfort.

"The Razer Adaro series marks the company's latest venture into the personal entertainment audio space. The Razer Kraken and Electra, two of Razer's best-selling headphones, were tuned for music, as well as gaming," reads the company's press release.

The initial four models include analog DJ-style headphones ($199.99), Bluetooth headphones ($149.99), analog stereo headphones ($99.99), and in-ear bass-focused earphones ($79.99). All four can be pre-purchased now, with worldwide shipments expected to launch next month.

According to Razer, the Razer Adaro DJ was crafted with producers, performers and discerning music listeners in mind. Features include high-performance 50 mm dynamic drivers, a closed ear cup design for optimal sound isolation, a swappable cable system with included coiled and straight cables, and a fully adjustable and foldable architecture. These headphones are compatible with iPhone, Android and other mobile devices.

Next in line is the Razer Adaro Wireless that uses Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX technology for wirelessly connecting to any Bluetooth device. The company promises CD-quality audio streaming over Bluetooth, up to 20 hours of playback, and custom-tuned 40 mm dynamic drivers. Other features include a comfortable, lightweight form factor, plush leatherette ear cushions, and playback/volume controls.

Next are the Razer Adaro Stereo analog headphones designed for "uncompromising audio, long-lasting comfort and robust portability." Like the Bluetooth model, the Stereo headphones have custom-tuned 40 mm dynamic drivers, plush leatherette ear cushions, and a fully adjustable architecture. However, this model sports an anti-tangle, braided fiber cable, and is compatible with most devices.

Finally, we have the Razer Adaro In-Ear analog earphones that are precision-milled out of aircraft grade aluminum and finished with diamond-cut edges. These earphones include high-performance 10 mm dynamic drivers, a flat, anti-tangle cable and an included carrying case. Interchangeable ear tips in three sizes and bi-flange attachments are included to personalize the fit.

For more information about each pair of headphones, head over to the Adaro website here.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BulkZerker 10 January 2014 14:19
    I'll give Razer credit where its due. They've successfully created a reality distortion field.
    Reply
  • rantoc 10 January 2014 16:53
    And i would not be surprised you need to install the Synapse garbage... Razor lost me as a customer since the mices ect need that garbage rather than regular drivers.... Register on a cloud service just to use a mouse fully... what have the world gone to ?
    Reply
  • vittau 10 January 2014 17:06
    Only a misinformed customer would favor Razer headphones instead of brands like Sennheiser, AKG or Beyerdynamic for music listening. People should do more research before buying products...
    Reply
  • 10hellfire01 10 January 2014 17:23
    Only a misinformed customer would favor Razer headphones instead of brands like Sennheiser, AKG or Beyerdynamic for music listening. People should do more research before buying products...
    Problem is no one can be bothered to read reviews and actually take the time to look around. So it gets handed down to friends who know stuff, but are no better in reality. I'm a broken record with "review before you buy", so my friends actually thank me now since they're taken care of with even stuff I'd buy.
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 11 January 2014 03:23
    I don't get what's with all the Razer hate. A while ago, I went into an audiophile store and tried countless sets from Sennheiser, Audio Technical, AKG... the only one that I REALLY liked and could tell as better sounding was Beyerdynamic Custom One Pro, but it was too costly for me. I rage-quit and bought a Razer Kraken. And you know what? It sounds better than any Sennheiser set in this price range and is extremely comfortable. I love it. Sennheiser, AKG and so on are great brands and make good stuff, but Razer audio equipment is really not as bad as it's painted. I now also bought a Hammerhead Pro and am also very happy with it - except the problem I have with all in-ears (bad fit even with smallest rubbers... damn ears of mine), which, ironically, makes it BETTER because they're a tad high on bass and I hear less of it that way without having to adjust EQ for it.And for those of you who say "read reviews", you are fully correct. And most reviews rate Razer headphones at 4-4.5 for their price. My next set is probably going to be the above mentioned Custom One Pro when I get bored of Kraken (or if it breaks, which it so far shows no intention to), but who knows, Adaro DJ looks interesting :-)
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 11 January 2014 05:09
    i have the kraken pro as a gift and although they are comfertable and very durable and allright for gaming they are mediocre at music listening. WAYY too much highs. i havent tried them with an amp just yet so i'm hoping maybe that might improve things but as far as sound quality from razer i would say buyer beware and you must try before you buy.
    Reply
  • esco_sid 11 January 2014 05:46
    Lets not be fast to judge I am sure we will see reviews on these headphones soon enough on how they stack up to the competition.
    Reply
  • boytitan2 11 January 2014 16:09
    12411523 said:
    I don't get what's with all the Razer hate. A while ago, I went into an audiophile store and tried countless sets from Sennheiser, Audio Technical, AKG... the only one that I REALLY liked and could tell as better sounding was Beyerdynamic Custom One Pro, but it was too costly for me. I rage-quit and bought a Razer Kraken. And you know what? It sounds better than any Sennheiser set in this price range and is extremely comfortable. I love it. Sennheiser, AKG and so on are great brands and make good stuff, but Razer audio equipment is really not as bad as it's painted. I now also bought a Hammerhead Pro and am also very happy with it - except the problem I have with all in-ears (bad fit even with smallest rubbers... damn ears of mine), which, ironically, makes it BETTER because they're a tad high on bass and I hear less of it that way without having to adjust EQ for it.And for those of you who say "read reviews", you are fully correct. And most reviews rate Razer headphones at 4-4.5 for their price. My next set is probably going to be the above mentioned Custom One Pro when I get bored of Kraken (or if it breaks, which it so far shows no intention to), but who knows, Adaro DJ looks interesting :-)

    Were you listening to all those headpones with out a amp =the builtin amps in some mobile players like some androids is not enough to deliver good sound with those higher end headphones you tried which is why external amps are so popular I am to cheap to by a amp and set a headphones so i just sue In Ear Monitors. Anyways most likely if you heard these devices as they were meant to you would not be saying this. And if it was one of those display players those things are god awful and probably ruin sells instead of help.
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 13 January 2014 07:30
    12414835 said:
    Were you listening to all those headpones with out a amp =the builtin amps in some mobile players like some androids is not enough to deliver good sound with those higher end headphones you tried which is why external amps are so popular I am to cheap to by a amp and set a headphones so i just sue In Ear Monitors. Anyways most likely if you heard these devices as they were meant to you would not be saying this. And if it was one of those display players those things are god awful and probably ruin sells instead of help.

    OF COURSE I didn't use an amp. I don't use one when using the headphones with my PC, laptop or phone, so why would I test with one? I had an audiophile friend come over recently, brought some expensive Beyerdynamic (allegedly even better than Custom One Pro I liked), again barely any difference from my Kraken... apologetic face, "you have to use an amp to hear the difference", oh, FFS, NO, I don't want to use one. It's like recommending an expensive sports car to a city driver and saying "it's really nice, you just gotta buy this really high-grade fuel, you'll see how cool it is!" I completely understand audiophiles and respect their choices, but for people who just want good sound out of the box Razer audio is a pretty good choice.

    Display players... haha, I don't think the one THEY had ruined any sales. The thing was amazing (and cost and arm and a leg, naturally). But I needed something that sounds good with MY stuff, so that's what I tested with (SGS1, SGS2, SGT).

    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 13 January 2014 08:06
    @amk-aka-phantom If you have no intention on using an amp for headphones than something of low impedence is right for you and it sees like you partially made the right choice. If you tested what was out there using whatever method you chose and made your choice more power to you. However the other headphones you tried basically require an amp not because they have more "horsepower" but because the Ohms or resistance is that much greater thus hampering the output of your device. reccomend using an amp for hihg-end headphones is not like driving a sports car in the city. if you do not use an amp it is like trying to start a sportscar with a lawnmower battery: either it wont star/run at all or if it does it will run poorly. As owner of the krakens they sound pretty decent but compared to the competition they do not compare in the price range they are in. but if you tried them and like them great.
    Reply