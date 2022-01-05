Real Deals: 20% off Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, $20 off Intel Core i7-12700K and More

Happy new year! Welcome to Real Deals: your daily round-up of all the best tech & PC hardware deals worth your hard earned money.

I spend my days sniffing out big bargains like an over-inquisitive Golden Retriever, and as CES 2022 kicks off (formally) with some massive announcements, I’ve struck the motherlode.

Today’s best deals include impressive savings on Samsung’s incredible Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide gaming monitor, the Intel Core i7-12700K CPU and an RTX 3070-armed Alienware gaming laptop.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $423, now $368 at Newegg AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $423, now $368 at Newegg with code LGBSNZ442

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499, now $1,999 at Microsoft Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499, now $1,999 at Microsoft

Get $500 off this beastly 49-inch QLED gaming monitor, which sports a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution, HDR with a 1,000-nit brightness, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync support.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,923, now $2,449 at Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,923, now $2,449 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 R4 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It uses a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $419, now $399 at Newegg with code LGSBNZ446 Intel Core i7-12700K: was $419, now $399 at Newegg with code LGSBNZ446

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 4 Efficient-cores (E-cores). The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clock speeds up to 5 GHz.

Dell S3222DGM curved gaming monitor: was $529, now $299 at Dell Dell S3222DGM curved gaming monitor: was $529, now $299 at Dell

Previously $329 on Black Friday, the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM is now available for even less. Similar to the S3220DGF which sits atop our list of best gaming monitors, it sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution at 165 Hz and promises up to 350 nits of brightness.

Cooler Master NR200P Mini ITX case: was $129 now $89 at Woot Cooler Master NR200P Mini ITX case: was $129 now $89 at Woot

This Mini ITX case from Cooler Master sports a tempered glass side and vented panels for maximum airflow, alongside room for a 280mm radiator, custom cooling support and plenty of space for optimal cable management — all made better with this $40 discount.

