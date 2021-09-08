Get $30 off the Roccat Kone Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse

The best gaming mouse options give you lightning fast switches, a great sensor and awesome ergonomics for long term use. Roccat's latest deal ticks these three boxes and gives you a discount to boot.

At Best Buy, the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse, which uses fast actuating optical switches, is now $30 off — taking the price down to just $99.99!

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse (white): was $129.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy

Available in a stylish Arctic White finish with translucent RGB switches, the Roccat Kone Pro sports a responsive 19K DPI optical sensor, Titan optical switches, a solid aluminum scroll wheel and a lightweight 66g construction.View Deal

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse (black): was $129.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy

Fancy an Ash Black color instead? No problem! Beyond all the killer features above, the Roccat Kone Pro Air also gives you vast accessibility, thanks to offering both a 2.4GHz RF for gaming and Bluetooth for productivity. Our reviewer for this mouse did note that the black version can attract fingerprints, though.View Deal

While we have not reviewed this mouse's wireless model , you can read our Roccat Kone Pro review for an overview of how we feel about the wired version. Spoiler: we like it!

Sporting a unique look and shape, this is a very comfortable ergonomic mouse with impressive ring finger and pinky support. There's also plenty of options to customize to your liking, such as button macros and the DPI for the Owl-Eye sensor, which can offer smooth, precise tracking up to 19,000 DPI.

All-in-all, this is a solid gaming mouse, which is now even better with this $30 discount. Snap one up now if you’re in the market for a new wireless clicker.