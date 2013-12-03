Roccat Intros Limited Edition Phantom White Gaming Mouse

Looking for a sleek new mouse for your PC gaming rig? Roccat may have the tool you seek, a limited edition Kone Pure Color Phantom White model that's available now as part of the Kone series' five year anniversary. The Phantom White variation of the mouse follows the Inferno Orange, Hellfire Red and Polar Blue Kone Pure Colors, as well as the Kone Pure Optical.

"Like the original Kone Pure, the Color edition features a high-end 8,200 DPI Pro-Aim R3 laser sensor and high quality Omron switches," reads the company press release. "With features like Easy-Shift[+], Easy-Aim and ROCCAT Talk, the Kone Pure Color is a powerful weapon in the hands of gamers fighting for point-streaks, lanes and bases. It is one of a series of limited edition products released over the course of 2013, which marks the 'Year of the Kone.'"

The specs include a 1000 Hz polling rate, a 1 ms response time, 30G of acceleration, and a 72 MHz Turbo Core V2 32-bit ARM-based MCU. Other features include 576 kb of on-board memory, zero angle snapping/prediction, a tracking and distance control unit, 1 mm to 5 mm lift off distance, a 16-bit data channel, and a 1.8 m braided USB cable.

The mouse also features a cool Easy-Shift[+] switch that lets owners set two functions for each mouse button and the scroll wheel. Users can also change the Roccat logo to any illuminated hue thanks to the support of up to 16.8 million colors. The fully-adjustable sensor on the Kone Pure reportedly offers superb tracking, transmitting even the fastest mouse movements with no lag.

According to Roccat, the original Kone was the company's first product, developed back in 2008, and has since become one of the more successful lines of gaming mice due to its "outstanding performance and innovative design."

"Early on, I was involved in the professional gaming scene," said CEO and founder René Korte. "So, I was aware of the many professional players who were dissatisfied with their gaming devices. Since then our overall mission has been to build high-quality peripherals that satisfy the needs of all ambitious gamers."

Roccat believes that its Kone series is one of the most successful gaming devices in the world. Decide for yourself by grabbing one of these limited edition mice and taking it for a spin!