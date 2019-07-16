Get This Travel-Friendly 60% Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for Just $32

(Image credit: Royal Kludge)

Royal Kludge may be a terrible name for a peripheral company (or any kind of company), but if you've been yearning for a travel-friendly compact 60% mechanical keyboard, the $32 sale price of the Royal Kludge RK61 might be tough to resist. This Bluetooth keyboard is available in both black or white, with single-color two-level yellow backlighting, and blue-style clicky switches for 20% off (don't forget to clip the coupon).

Get the Royal Kludge RK61 61 Keys Wired / Wireless for $32 on Amazon with 20% off coupon

As with all extremely compact mechanical keyboards, the layout of the Royal Kludge RK61 will take some getting used to. In particular, the lack of dedicated arrow keys might be problematic for those who often use those keys. But you'll run into similar issues with all keyboards this small. If you're looking for a backlit mechanical key companion for your laptop, Android or iOS device on the go, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper alternative to this Royal Kludge clacker.

