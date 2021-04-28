Wednesday Newegg Shuffle Has Almost Every Major GPU

This Wednesday's Newegg Shuffle is maybe the most extensive one yet, with options to (potentially) buy pretty much every one of the market's best GPUs, excluding the RTX 3090 and RX 6800. Sadly, you can't buy any of today's components on their own, but this is still a decent way to get an RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6900 XT. There's even two PS5 bundles in today's shuffle.



All of today's component bundles come packed with either motherboards or power supplies, and while they're not overpriced, you're not saving anything on these components, either. Newegg is just tacking them on to hard-to-find graphics cards so that you have to buy one to get the GPU you're probably actually here for.



Given that, it's hard to choose which of today's deals is best. Honestly, if you're not planning on playing games physically, the bundle with the digital-only version of the PS5 might be closest to MSRP.



If you're a strict PC gamer, though, today's GPU bundles at least offer a wide selection of the cards that rank highest in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is the strongest performer on paper of what's on offer today, although you will lose out on DLSS and some ray tracing capability if you go AMD.



And while it's true that the prices in Newegg Shuffles are higher than the launch MSRPs for these items, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that they're still generally far lower than what you're likely to get from scalpers. The MSRPs from AMD and Nvidia are also a bit of a crock right now, and most third-party AIB cards have significantly higher starting prices. In most cases, even with the bundled components, you'll end up with a lower price than on eBay for just the GPU.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features. It's also unclear how much of the pricing increase comes direct from Newegg as opposed to from the AIB partners, though we do know that multiple GPU vendors announced higher prices due to increased tariffs several months ago.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards. And for more Newegg savings, visit out page of Newegg promo codes.