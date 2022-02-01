Get This RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for just $849: Real Deals

Trending

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, you can get an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for just $849: the cheapest we've ever seen for a portable powerhouse of this spec.

Not only that, but to accessorize your purchase, you can get $100 off a Razer peripheral bundle too, including a Huntsman TKL keyboard, mouse, headset and mouse pad! Plus, you can get a QHD gaming monitor for under $200.

Long story short, this is a great day for deals.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GF65 Laptop (RTX 3060): was $1,099, now $849 at Best Buy

MSI GF65 Laptop (RTX 3060): was $1,099, now $849 at Best Buy
We don't need to do much to convince you how good this deal is. The MSI GF65 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, powerful RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this power is $250 off.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $254.98 at Newegg with code 93XSK78

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $254.98 at Newegg with code 93XSK78
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299, now $199 @ Newegg

Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299, now $199 @ Newegg
This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — it's got a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB backlighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.

LG 4K UHD 32UN650-W monitor: was $499, now $399 @ Best Buy

LG 4K UHD 32UN650-W monitor: was $499, now $399 @ Best Buy
This LG 4K monitor has an IPS panel and measures 32 inches across. You'll also find HDR10 and AMD FreeSync in this virtually borderless design.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo
Get all you need in the peripheral department in the all-in-one bundle from Razer, which features a great Huntsman TKL keyboard, Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, Blackshark V2 headset and a huge mouse pad.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
