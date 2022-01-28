Get an RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1,000: Real Deals

Trending

A pay day weekend miracle of a deal!

For pay day weekend, pick up a powerful RTX 3060 gaming laptop from MSI for under $1,000 after a hefty 20% discount.

Not only that, but with the Intel Core i7-12700K at its lowest price and a surprise saving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is a good weekend for deals!

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg
This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44.99, now $37.11 at Newegg with code 93XSJ37

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44.99, now $37.11 at Newegg with code 93XSJ37
Three months of one of the best services in gaming for even cheaper - thanks to this sneaky discount code at Newegg! Get access to hundreds of PC and Xbox titles, and make the most of the cloud streaming service too.

Intel Core i7-12700K:  was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $259 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $259 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop: was $2,899, now $2,299 at Newegg

MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop: was $2,899, now $2,299 at Newegg
Get $600 off this seriously impressive, fully-specced, svelte gaming system from MSI - packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor: was $319, now $229 at Best Buy

Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor: was $319, now $229 at Best Buy
This 27-inch IPS panel offers an impressive 1440p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate — all really impressive with a $90 discount.

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
