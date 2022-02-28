Get an RTX 3070 Ti for £800 and save £40: Real Deals

It's nice to see more graphics cards coming into stock, and even nicer to see them come down in price. Today you can pick up a Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GamingPro 8GB GPU from CCL Computers for £800.

This RTX 3070 Ti SKU comes with 6144 cores, with a base clock of 1575 MHz and a boost clock of 1770 MHz, 8GB GDDR6X VRAM, PCIe 4.0 x16, and with four outputs via a single HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4. See our review of the RTX 3070 Ti and how it compares to the GPU hierarchy.

If you've been looking to build your own PC recently, you've more than likely already experienced how hard it's been to get your hands on a 30-series GPU, this could be a great opportunity to snap one up whilst stocks last.

Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GamingPro 8GB GPU: was £839, now £800 at CCL Computers

The Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GamingPro is in the premium mid-tier GPU range and has more than enough power to run all the latest games and applications. We are seeing the price of graphics cards drop slightly recently, and it is amazing to see a card even go on sale and drop another £40 off of the asking price.

