RTX 3080 and Lots of Monitors in Monday Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle is back for another week of "deals" on the best GPUs, but today's soufflé is all bundles. So while you might be able to get an RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 today, you'll have to buy a monitor or motherboard along with it.

It's a bit of a shame to see solo purchase options absent from today's Newegg Shuffle, but if you have to buy bundles, monitors make for pretty enticing pack-ins. Of today's options, we're particularly enthused by the $1,409 offer on an RTX 3080 and 1440p @ 165Hz curved monitor.

Alternately, you can also get an RTX 3060 with your choice of an ATX AMD Motherboard, a 360Hz monitor or a 144Hz monitor. That AMD motherboard option stings a little bit, since there are no AMD CPU or GPU sales in today's shuffle.

There's also motherboard and monitor bundle options for the RTX 3070 and 3080, although the RTX 3090 only has a monitor bundle available. That's not too disappointing, though, since most people are here for the graphics cards.

Still, if it's been a while since you've upgraded your build, these bundles might be useful for you. They're just not exactly strong values. Rather than reducing prices by selling goods together, these Newegg Shuffle bundles mostly exist to sell extra stock on tangentially related components by forcing people to buy them if they want to get the hottest, hardest-to-find new GPUs.

It's encouraging to see monitors bundles here, though, as we haven't seen those in a Newegg Shuffle yet, and monitors tend to have a wider set of use cases than components.

The PS5 is also available in today's shuffle, with two different bundles offerings two different sets of games.

We also appreciate seeing all the base SKUs for the RTX 30-series graphics cards in today's shuffle, which gives you wide choice on the top contenders in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. While it's true that the prices in Newegg Shuffles are higher than the MSRPs for these items, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that they're still lower than what you're likely to get from scalpers.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards.